Football Bet of the Day: All-action game in the Allsvenskan

Norrkoping football fans
Norrkoping fans have every right to expect goals today

Swedish champions Malmo are in action this afternoon but Tobias Gourlay's not sure they'll have everything their own way against Norrkoping

"Both teams have scored in nine of Norrkoping's last 10 league games at Nya Parken"

Back Both Teams To Score @ 1.664/6 in Norrkoping v Malmo FF

Norrkoping v Malmo FF
Saturday 14:00

In Brazil last night, Coritiba did win again, but for the first time in five matches they failed to keep a clean sheet, so our bet went down.

We're in Sweden today for the first of two games from the top-flight Allsvenskan. League leaders and reigning champs Malmo are headed to sixth-placed Norrkoping. Both teams have scored in 9/10 of their league meetings since 2016 and we fancy today's clash is headed the same way. Not least because the weight of numbers is similarly overwhelming in each team's recent record against all-comers.

Both teams have scored in nine of Norrkoping's last 10 league games at Nya Parken. The hosts start as outsiders for this one, but we like their chances of at least grabbing a goal: going back to the start of the 2018 season, they've scored at least once in 46/49 Allsvenskan home matches.

Malmo might be top of the table, but their defence is not watertight. They've conceded on 15/19 road trips under current boss Jon Dahl Tomasson. BTTS has been the right bet in 14/19, including all of the most recent six and 4/4 this season. We're backing it to land again this afternoon.

2021 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 83pts
Returned: 83.72pts
P/L: +0.72pts

Recommended bets

