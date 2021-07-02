Football Bet of the Day: Coritiba to win again

Coritiba v Remo

Friday 20:00

In Brazil last night, Big Grandpa was a flop. He didn't score and neither did Bragantino. Our BTTS bet went down with them, but we're staying in South America today as, for the second time this week, we're on the trail of table-topping Coritiba.

Relegated from Brazil's top flight last term, Coritiba are W5-D1-L1 through the first seven rounds of Serie B. Home and away, Gustavo Morinigo's men have won four in a row, all without conceding. In fact, all five of those wins have been accompanied by clean sheets.

Today's visitors are newly promoted to this level and have been finding it difficult to adapt. Remo are W1-D3-L3 and currently bottom of the table, albeit with this game in hand over many of their fellow strugglers. They have scored just three times across those seven matches, and just once in their last five league games at home and away. We fancy they could get shut out again today and any price above 2.608/5 on the Coritiba Win to Nil will be too good to ignore.