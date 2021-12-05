Football Bet of the Day: Salford to sink Spireites

Salford City v Chesterfield

Saturday 17:15 (Live on ITV 4)

In Glasgow yesterday, Ranger shut out Dundee 3-0 to shut down our Rangers/BTTS bet.

Our focus now is the fourth and final FA Cup game of today. The National League's Chesterfield make the relatively short trip to Salford City, who are one level higher in League 2. It looks set to be a close game.

The Spireites are top of the National League, having lost just once in 17 games (W10-D6-L1). James Rowe's men are W5-D3-L1 on the road this season, but none of those wins have come against anyone higher than eighth in the National League.

In the first round of the cup, Salford went to another National League outfit, Dagenham & Redbridge, and won 1-0. Including that game, they are unbeaten in six competitive games (W4-D2-L0). Chesterfield have also been eliminated on five of the last six occasions they've played league opposition in the cup, so we're backing Salford to get the job done in 90 this afternoon.