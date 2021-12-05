To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Salford to sink Spireites

Ashley Eastham Salford City
Salford City can deliver in front of a home crowd today

The FA Cup second round continues today and Tobias Gourlay fancies League Two Salford to handle some non-league opposition

"Chesterfield have been eliminated on five of the last six occasions they've played league opposition in the cup"

Back Salford City @ 2.186/5 v Chesterfield

Salford City v Chesterfield
Saturday 17:15 (Live on ITV 4)

In Glasgow yesterday, Ranger shut out Dundee 3-0 to shut down our Rangers/BTTS bet.

Our focus now is the fourth and final FA Cup game of today. The National League's Chesterfield make the relatively short trip to Salford City, who are one level higher in League 2. It looks set to be a close game.

The Spireites are top of the National League, having lost just once in 17 games (W10-D6-L1). James Rowe's men are W5-D3-L1 on the road this season, but none of those wins have come against anyone higher than eighth in the National League.

In the first round of the cup, Salford went to another National League outfit, Dagenham & Redbridge, and won 1-0. Including that game, they are unbeaten in six competitive games (W4-D2-L0). Chesterfield have also been eliminated on five of the last six occasions they've played league opposition in the cup, so we're backing Salford to get the job done in 90 this afternoon.

2021 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 168pts
Returned: 161.66pts
P/L: -6.34pts

Recommended bets

Back Salford City @ 2.186/5 v Chesterfield

Sunday 5 December, 5.15pm

