Football Bet of the Day: Rangers to run riot

Rangers v Motherwell

Saturday 15:00

In Germany yesterday, Hannover hung tough for a goalless draw at Jahn Regensburg that brought down our win bet. Today we fancy Motherwell could give Rangers an easier ride in one of this afternoon's Scottish Premiership matches.

This season Steven Gerrard's men are a perfect W8-D0-L0 at Ibrox. They've won those games by an aggregate 28-0. In each individual game, the margin of victory has been at least two goals in 8/8 and at least three in 5/8.

Ninth-placed Motherwell are a respectable W2-D2-L2 on the road this season, but a trip to Rangers' closest rivals Celtic brought a 0-3 reverse and we fancy they will struggle to contain today's hosts. They've lost five straight league meetings with Rangers, most recently going down 1-5 at home earlier this season. We'll back them to lose comfortably again this afternoon.