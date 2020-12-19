To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Rangers to run riot

Steven Gerrard Rangers
Steven Gerrard has guided Rangers to a perfect home record this season

The Scottish Premiership leaders can deliver a comfortable home win against Motherwell this afternoon, says Tobias Gourlay

"Motherwell have lost five straight league meetings with Rangers, most recently going down 1-5 at home earlier this season"

Back Rangers -2.0 @ 6/4 v Motherwell

Rangers v Motherwell
Saturday 15:00

In Germany yesterday, Hannover hung tough for a goalless draw at Jahn Regensburg that brought down our win bet. Today we fancy Motherwell could give Rangers an easier ride in one of this afternoon's Scottish Premiership matches.

This season Steven Gerrard's men are a perfect W8-D0-L0 at Ibrox. They've won those games by an aggregate 28-0. In each individual game, the margin of victory has been at least two goals in 8/8 and at least three in 5/8.

Ninth-placed Motherwell are a respectable W2-D2-L2 on the road this season, but a trip to Rangers' closest rivals Celtic brought a 0-3 reverse and we fancy they will struggle to contain today's hosts. They've lost five straight league meetings with Rangers, most recently going down 1-5 at home earlier this season. We'll back them to lose comfortably again this afternoon.

2020 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 168pts
Returned: 155.15pts
P/L: -12.85pts

Recommended bets

Back Rangers -2.0 @ 6/4 v Motherwell

