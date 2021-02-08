To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Wolves look hungry for goals

Denmark football fans
There could be a deluge of goals in Denmark this evening

Defences could be shredded in Denmark as Midtjylland pay a visit to Randers, says Tobias Gourlay

"Midtjylland's seven away games this season have produced 23 goals at a rate of more than three per match"

Back Over 2.5 Goals @ 1.9010/11 in Randers v Midtjylland

Randers v Midtjylland
Monday 18:00

In Spain yesterday, Sabadell gave Kev hell as they went to Las Palmas and won 1-0. The hosts had their keeper sent off in the first half and he'll now be grateful for lockdown and Kev not being able to come find him.

We're launching into the new week from Denmark. Tonight's game from the top-flight Superliga brings second-placed Midtjylland to third-placed Randers and we fancy there could be a few goals.

Reigning champions Midtjylland are a modest W3-D2-L2 on the road this season. The problem has been at the back: the Wolves managed just a single clean sheet - at relegation-threatened Vejle Kolding. In total, those seven games have produced 23 goals at a rate of more than three per match.

Hosts Randers have scored on 7/7 appearances at Randers Stadium this term. Both teams have scored in 6/7 and the same fraction have delivered Over 2.5 Goals. With these two both scoring and conceding at decent rates, we're surprised to see Over 2.5 Goals as close as it is to even money and will take that bet from the layers.

2021 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 17pts
Returned: 19.58pts
P/L: +2.58pts

Recommended bets

Back Over 2.5 Goals @ 1.9010/11 in Randers v Midtjylland

