Football Bet of the Day: Wolves look hungry for goals

Randers v Midtjylland

Monday 18:00

In Spain yesterday, Sabadell gave Kev hell as they went to Las Palmas and won 1-0. The hosts had their keeper sent off in the first half and he'll now be grateful for lockdown and Kev not being able to come find him.

We're launching into the new week from Denmark. Tonight's game from the top-flight Superliga brings second-placed Midtjylland to third-placed Randers and we fancy there could be a few goals.

Reigning champions Midtjylland are a modest W3-D2-L2 on the road this season. The problem has been at the back: the Wolves managed just a single clean sheet - at relegation-threatened Vejle Kolding. In total, those seven games have produced 23 goals at a rate of more than three per match.

Hosts Randers have scored on 7/7 appearances at Randers Stadium this term. Both teams have scored in 6/7 and the same fraction have delivered Over 2.5 Goals. With these two both scoring and conceding at decent rates, we're surprised to see Over 2.5 Goals as close as it is to even money and will take that bet from the layers.