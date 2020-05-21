To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Defences to melt away at Pohang Steel Yard

South Korea football fans
There's a big game in the K League on Friday morning
Tobias Gourlay's dipping into the K League as FC Seoul travel to the Pohang Steelers

"The Seoul Dragons have delivered BTTS in 15/20 away games"

Back Both Teams To Score @ [1.96] in Pohang Steelers v FC Seoul

Pohang Steelers v FC Seoul
Friday 11:30

Two results to catch up on from yesterday. First, BATE Borisov went to Dinamo Brest in Belarus and won 3-1 to land our bet on the away win. Estonia was much less fun, as FC Flora and Tammeka left us well short of our goals target with a goalless draw.

Today, we're looking ahead to a Friday-morning game in Korea. Pohang Steelers finished fourth in the K League last season and recently won their first home game of the new campaign 2-0. However, we're not sure they'll have everything their own way when they entertain FC Seoul, who finished one place above them last season.

Despite their decent finish in the 12-team league last season, the Steelers conceded at least once in 13/19 appearances at the Pohang Steel Yard. Backing Both Teams To Score was the right thing to do in 12/19 of those games.

Visiting FC Seoul are outsiders for this game, but have scored on 17/20 road trips since the start of last term. The Seoul Dragons have delivered BTTS in 15/20 of those matches and that's a strong enough trend to warrant a bet on BTTS at close to even money in this one.

2020 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 61pts
Returned: 49.64pts
P/L: -11.36pts

Recommended bets

Back Both Teams To Score @ [1.96] in Pohang Steelers v FC Seoul

South Korean K League Classic: Pohang Steelers v FC Seoul (Both teams to Score?)

Friday 22 May, 11.30am

Tobias Gourlay,

