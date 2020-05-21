Football Bet of the Day: Defences to melt away at Pohang Steel Yard

South Korean K League Classic: Pohang Steelers v FC Seoul (Both teams to Score?)
Friday 22 May, 11.30am
Tobias Gourlay's dipping into the K League as FC Seoul travel to the Pohang Steelers
"The Seoul Dragons have delivered BTTS in 15/20 away games"
Back Both Teams To Score @ [1.96] in Pohang Steelers v FC Seoul
Pohang Steelers v FC Seoul
Friday 11:30
Two results to catch up on from yesterday. First, BATE Borisov went to Dinamo Brest in Belarus and won 3-1 to land our bet on the away win. Estonia was much less fun, as FC Flora and Tammeka left us well short of our goals target with a goalless draw.
Today, we're looking ahead to a Friday-morning game in Korea. Pohang Steelers finished fourth in the K League last season and recently won their first home game of the new campaign 2-0. However, we're not sure they'll have everything their own way when they entertain FC Seoul, who finished one place above them last season.
Despite their decent finish in the 12-team league last season, the Steelers conceded at least once in 13/19 appearances at the Pohang Steel Yard. Backing Both Teams To Score was the right thing to do in 12/19 of those games.
Visiting FC Seoul are outsiders for this game, but have scored on 17/20 road trips since the start of last term. The Seoul Dragons have delivered BTTS in 15/20 of those matches and that's a strong enough trend to warrant a bet on BTTS at close to even money in this one.
Staked: 61pts
Returned: 49.64pts
P/L: -11.36pts
