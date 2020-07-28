Football Bet of the Day: Atalanta on the attack again

Parma v Atalanta

Tuesday 18:30 (Live on Premier Sports 1)

In Italy last night, the Wolves really did draw blood in Empoli. Cosenza thrashed their hosts 5-1 to give themselves a shot at survival in Friday's final round of Serie B.

Today we're staying in Italy but stepping things up a level. Third-placed Atalanta have been the standout side in this extended season, scoring 19 goals more than anyone else so far. One point behind second-placed Inter, they've got a shot at nicking the runners-up spot when the pair meet in the Sunday's final round of Serie A.

For the penultimate round, Atalanta travel to ninth-placed Parma this evening. The hosts can finish no higher than eighth and have little left to play for - perhaps a modicum of revenge for their 5-0 thrashing in the reverse fixture. Last season, Atalanta won this fixture 3-1 and we fancy there are goals on the way today.

Each of Parma's last five appearances at the Ennio Tardini have delivered Over 2.5 Goals, with two of them reaching Over 3.5 Goals. With Atalanta's help, we reckon they can reach the higher mark in this one.

They start as big outsiders, but the Gialloblu should at least fancy their chances of scoring. They've found the back of the net twice in each of their last three home games and today they're up against an Atalanta side that have conceded on 13/18 road trips this season.

It's at the other end of the pitch where the visitors could really dominate. Gian Piero Gasperini's men have scored 45 times across those 18 road trips. Almost half of them (8/18) have delivered Over 3.5 Goals. Facing a team in end-of-term mode tonight, we fancy the Oribici can make it 9/19.