Football Bet of the Day: Wolves to draw blood in Empoli

Italy football fan
The catenaccio cognoscenti should avert their eyes from Empoli tonight
Tobias Gourlay's looking to make a goal-filled start to the week in Serie B

"Eighteenth-placed Cosenza have struck 24 times across 18 away games and have Serie B's seventh-best away record"

Back Both Teams To Score @ [1.80] in Empoli v Cosenza

Empoli v Cosenza
Monday 20:00

In Italy yesterday, SPAL and Torino delivered on the BTTS part of Kev's bet, but found the only scoreline that didn't also land the Over 2.5 Goals part. A 1-1 draw means Torino are safe in Serie A for another season, SPAL are all set to finish rock bottom and Kev needs a drink. He's got a week off to find one.

Our shift begins in Italy's second tier, where there are two rounds of the Serie B season to go. Only two teams in the 20-team league have scored more away goals than relegation-threatened Cosenza and we fancy the Wolves to serve up something fast and loose this evening.

This season Cosenza have struck 24 times across 18 away games and have the league's seventh-best away record (W5-D5-L8). They've scored at least once in 13/16 and, though they start as outsiders for this evening's game, we reckon they can grab a goal. At the other end, the Wolves are less sure of themselves. They've conceded at least once in 15/17 - and one of the clean sheets came against a Livorno outfit that is 19 points clear at the bottom of the table. BTTS has landed in 11/16.

Eighth-placed Empoli could jump up to fifth with a win tonight (and if other results go their way). They too should at least find the back of the net. The Blues have scored on 16/18 appearances at Stadio Carlo Castellani this term, only getting shut out by two teams now in the top four. Their problems have come at the other of the pitch, where they have managed just four clean sheets on home turf. BTTS has landed in 13/18 of those games. Seven of those games have finished 1-1 (which might be of interest at [7.4] in the Correct Score market) and that's why we're focused on BTTS rather than Over 2.5 Goals.

2020 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 93pts
Returned: 88.08pts
P/L: -4.92pts

Recommended bets

Italian Serie B: Empoli v Cosenza

Monday 27 July, 8.00pm

Tobias Gourlay,

