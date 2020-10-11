Football Bet of the Day: Norway won't have everything their own way

Norway v Romania

Sunday 17:00 (Live on Sky Sports Red Button)

In Luxembourg yesterday afternoon, the Red Lions roared but Cyprus couldn't respond. The hosts won 2-0 to sink our BTTS bet. We're looking to make amends in northern Europe this evening.

On Thursday, Norway drew 1-1 with Serbia then lost that Euro playoff 1-2 in extra time. That was the 10th time in 13 matches since the start of 2019 that an international fixture involving Norway had delivered BTTS. When Norway have been the home side, BTTS has landed in 5/7, with the hosts scoring all seven and only managing to shut out Malta and the Faroes.

Norway are odds-on to win this match, but visiting Romania might have some say on the outcome. These two met twice in Euro qualifiers last year, drawing 2-2 in Norway and 1-1 in Romania. This year, BTTS has landed in all three of Romania's competitive matches (against Northern Ireland, Austria and Iceland). Since the start of 2018, the Tricolorii have found the back of the net in 9/10 competitive away games. The only team to stop them has been Spain. At an odds-against price, we'll back them to score and help deliver a BTTS in Oslo today.