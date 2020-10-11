To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Norway won't have everything their own way

Norway football fans
The Nations League comes to Norway today

Tobias Gourlay finishes the week in Scandinavia, where Romania can help Norway deliver BTTS again

"These two met twice in Euro qualifiers last year, drawing 2-2 in Norway and 1-1 in Romania"

Back Both Teams To Score @ [2.10] in Norway v Romania

Norway v Romania
Sunday 17:00 (Live on Sky Sports Red Button)

In Luxembourg yesterday afternoon, the Red Lions roared but Cyprus couldn't respond. The hosts won 2-0 to sink our BTTS bet. We're looking to make amends in northern Europe this evening.

On Thursday, Norway drew 1-1 with Serbia then lost that Euro playoff 1-2 in extra time. That was the 10th time in 13 matches since the start of 2019 that an international fixture involving Norway had delivered BTTS. When Norway have been the home side, BTTS has landed in 5/7, with the hosts scoring all seven and only managing to shut out Malta and the Faroes.

Norway are odds-on to win this match, but visiting Romania might have some say on the outcome. These two met twice in Euro qualifiers last year, drawing 2-2 in Norway and 1-1 in Romania. This year, BTTS has landed in all three of Romania's competitive matches (against Northern Ireland, Austria and Iceland). Since the start of 2018, the Tricolorii have found the back of the net in 9/10 competitive away games. The only team to stop them has been Spain. At an odds-against price, we'll back them to score and help deliver a BTTS in Oslo today.

2020 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 134pts
Returned: 123.41pts
P/L: -10.59pts

Recommended bets

Back Both Teams To Score @ [2.10] in Norway v Romania

UEFA Nations League: Norway v Romania (Both teams to Score?)

Sunday 11 October, 5.00pm

