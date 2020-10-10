To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Entertainment with the Red Lions

Luxembourg flag
Luxembourg get a rare opportunity to shine on the world stage

Tobias Gourlay's in Luxembourg for the big Nations League game with Cyprus this afternoon

"Earlier this week, Johan Walem's Cyprus lost a friendly 1-2 at home to the Czech Republic"

Back Both Teams To Score @ [2.06] in Luxembourg v Cyprus

Luxembourg v Cyprus
Saturday 14:00 (Live on Sky Sports Football)

In Austria last night, defences emerged relatively unscathed as Algeria sneaked past Nigeria 1-0. For the first time in 11 matches, Nigeria failed to score and our bet went down with their proud record. This afternoon, we're dipping into some competitive European action.

On Wednesday, Luxembourg lost a friendly 1-2 against Liechtenstein. At just above even money, we fancy both teams to score when the Red Lions entertain Cyprus this afternoon. Since the start of last year, both teams have scored in 5/7 Luxembourg home matches.

Earlier this week, Johan Walem's Cyprus lost a friendly 1-2 at home to the Czech Republic. Since October 2018, they have scored at least once on 6/7 road trips. They start as outsiders for this one, but recent history suggests they can nick a goal and help deliver BTTS at a decent price.

2020 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 133pts
Returned: 123.41pts
P/L: -9.59pts

Recommended bets

Back Both Teams To Score @ [2.06] in Luxembourg v Cyprus

UEFA Nations League: Luxembourg v Cyprus (Both teams to Score?)

Saturday 10 October, 2.00pm

