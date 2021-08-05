To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Premier League Tips

Championship Tips

Daily Football Tips

The Daily Acca

Dimitar Berbatov

Football Podcast

Football Bet of the Day: Goals spree in Slovenia

Slovenia football fans
Everyone can get behind Over 2.5 Goals in Slovenia tonight

Tobias Gourlay's dipping into the Europa League for one of this evening's seven matches from the third qualifying round

"Last month three of Zalgiris's four Champions League qualifiers delivered Over 2.5 Goals"

Back Over 2.5 Goals @ 2.407/5 in Mura v VMFD Zalgiris

Mura v VMFD Zalgiris
Thursday 19:00

In Russia last night, Spartak failed to strike against Benfica. They lost 0-2 in the first leg of their Champions League qualifier and our bet went down with them.

We're stepping down into the Europa League today as Lithuania's VMFD Zalgiris head to Slovenia for the first leg of their third qualifying round tie with Mura. The market's expecting a tight game, but we're willing to punt on Over 2.5 Goals at a plump price.

Zalgiris have just spent July trying - and eventually failing - to qualify for the Champions League. Three of their four matches delivered Over 2.5 Goals. In this competition, they have played just a couple of away games in the last couple of years. Both of them resulted in 1-3 defeats (to Bodo Glimt and Honved) that also took those games over the goals line.

Mura made it to the Europa League proper last season. All three of their group games produced Over 2.5 Goals (2-3, 3-0, 1-5). In Champions League qualifying last month, two of their four matches got to Over 2.5 Goals and - at an odds-against price - that's our bet for today.

2021 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 102pts
Returned: 102.97pts
P/L: +0.97pts

Get a free £5 bet on multiples – Every day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Over 2.5 Goals @ 2.407/5

UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Mura v VMFD Zalgiris (Over/Under 2.5 Goals)

Show Hide

Thursday 5 August, 7.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Under 2.5 Goals
Over 2.5 Goals
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Bet of the Day