Football Bet of the Day: Goals spree in Slovenia

Mura v VMFD Zalgiris

Thursday 19:00

In Russia last night, Spartak failed to strike against Benfica. They lost 0-2 in the first leg of their Champions League qualifier and our bet went down with them.

We're stepping down into the Europa League today as Lithuania's VMFD Zalgiris head to Slovenia for the first leg of their third qualifying round tie with Mura. The market's expecting a tight game, but we're willing to punt on Over 2.5 Goals at a plump price.

Zalgiris have just spent July trying - and eventually failing - to qualify for the Champions League. Three of their four matches delivered Over 2.5 Goals. In this competition, they have played just a couple of away games in the last couple of years. Both of them resulted in 1-3 defeats (to Bodo Glimt and Honved) that also took those games over the goals line.

Mura made it to the Europa League proper last season. All three of their group games produced Over 2.5 Goals (2-3, 3-0, 1-5). In Champions League qualifying last month, two of their four matches got to Over 2.5 Goals and - at an odds-against price - that's our bet for today.