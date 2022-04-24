Monday Football Tips: Take a Luke at 9/1 Bet Builder

With Crystal Palace coming into this game off three straight defeats, this looks a good time for a well-rested Leeds to be playing the Eagles as they look to secure their place in the Premier League.

They've picked up massively under Jesse Marsch, winning three of their last four games and so should arrive in south London in confident mood.

They've long been a front-foot team, something summed up by the fact they sit sixth for shots taken in the top flight this season and that's a nod to the betting approach to this contest.

Luke Ayling offers value in the shot markets.

He's been Leeds' biggest threat from set-plays under Marsch with six shots in his last two away games.

Go back further and he's now managed 2+ shots in four of his last seven away from Elland Road with his ability to get forward down the right also providing opportunities.

Admittedly he may have to be more wary here given he'll be tasked with dealing with Wilfried Zaha but that's off-set by the fact Palace are one of the worst teams are defending set-pieces - only Leicester, Southampton and Leeds themselves have conceded more goals from such situations this season.

At 10/3, Ayling looks a good price for 2+ shots.

I'll also add Jack Harrison to the Bet Builder.

He's picked up under Marsch, starring in the recent 3-0 win at Watford.

With confidence flowing, 2+ shots for the attacking midfielder - something he's managed in four of six games under the new boss - looks a strong play.

Finally, let's add Leeds to have over 1.5 cards - something they have managed more often than any Premier League side this season.

It's occurred in 26 of their 32 games and with Darren England in charge here, it's not hard to see it happening again.

England has averaged 3.92 yellow cards per game in the top flight this term - well above the league average of 3.49. He's also shown one red.

Put the three legs together and you get a Bet Builder price of 9/1 which hopefully can provide a good start to the week.

Read Dan Fitch's in-depth preview of Crystal Palace v Leeds