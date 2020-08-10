To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Molde to devour Brann

Norway football fans
Molde can make it seven wins from seven Eliteserien home games against Brann tonight
Tobias Gourlay launches into the new week from Norway, where he's hoping to see a one-sided home win

"Molde have a perfect W6-D0-L0 record at Aker Stadion this term"

Back Molde -1.5 on the Asian Handicap @ [2.30] v Brann

Molde v Brann
Monday 19:30

In Norway yesterday, Rosenborg thrashed Sarpsborg 5-1. It was a resounding success to finish a rewarding week for our man Kev. While he enjoys a well-earned break, our shift begins in... Norway.

We're hoping second-placed Molde can emulate Rosenborg and deliver a big home win in tonight's match from the top-flight Eliteserien.

Molde have a perfect W6-D0-L0 record at Aker Stadion this term. Erling Moe's men scored 21 times in winning those matches - at an average rate of 3.5 goals a game. The most recent three games alone, they've won by an aggregate score of 14-1.

There's little in visiting Brann's recent form to suggest they can withstand the onslaught. They've lost their last three away games by a combined 1-10. That run includes a 0-5 defeat at league leaders Bodo/Glimt. Molde are four points behind Bodo but can at least match them with a comfortable home over hapless Brann this afternoon. At an odds-against price, we'll take the hosts to win by at least a couple of goals.

2020 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 100pts
Returned: 95.66pts
P/L: -4.34pts

Recommended bets

Back Molde -1.5 on the Asian Handicap @ [2.30] v Brann

Tobias Gourlay,

