Football Bet of the Day: Molde to devour Brann

Molde v Brann

Monday 19:30

In Norway yesterday, Rosenborg thrashed Sarpsborg 5-1. It was a resounding success to finish a rewarding week for our man Kev. While he enjoys a well-earned break, our shift begins in... Norway.

We're hoping second-placed Molde can emulate Rosenborg and deliver a big home win in tonight's match from the top-flight Eliteserien.

Molde have a perfect W6-D0-L0 record at Aker Stadion this term. Erling Moe's men scored 21 times in winning those matches - at an average rate of 3.5 goals a game. The most recent three games alone, they've won by an aggregate score of 14-1.

There's little in visiting Brann's recent form to suggest they can withstand the onslaught. They've lost their last three away games by a combined 1-10. That run includes a 0-5 defeat at league leaders Bodo/Glimt. Molde are four points behind Bodo but can at least match them with a comfortable home over hapless Brann this afternoon. At an odds-against price, we'll take the hosts to win by at least a couple of goals.