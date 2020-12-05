Football Bet of the Day: Legia to leak again

Legia Warsaw v Lechia Gdansk

Saturday 19:00

In Spain last night, Athletic Bilbao went down 0-2 at home to Celta Vigo and our dream of an odds-against winner was crushed with them. We've got today and tomorrow left to save our week.

The salvage operation begins in Poland this evening as eighth-placed Lechia Gdansk visit second-placed Legia Warsaw. The hosts are odds-on favourites but they're yet to keep a clean sheet on home turf this season and we like an even-money bet on both teams to score today.

BTTS has been the right bet in 6/6 league matches at Wojska Polskiego Stadium this term. Legia (W3-D1-L2) have scored and conceded 10 goals apiece.

Visiting Gdansk are an even W2-D1-L2 on their travels so far. The Lions have scored at least once on 3/5 of those trips and we fancy they can notch again this evening and help land BTTS for a seventh straight Legia home match.