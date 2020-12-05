To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Legia to leak again

It's the Legia-Lechia derby in Poland today

Tobias Gourlay's headed to the Polish capital for what he hopes will be a high-scoring clash between Legia Warsaw and Lechia Gdansk

"BTTS has been the right bet in 6/6 league matches at Wojska Polskiego Stadium this term"

Back Both Teams To Score @ 2.001/1 in Legia Warsaw v Lechia Gdansk

Legia Warsaw v Lechia Gdansk
Saturday 19:00

In Spain last night, Athletic Bilbao went down 0-2 at home to Celta Vigo and our dream of an odds-against winner was crushed with them. We've got today and tomorrow left to save our week.

The salvage operation begins in Poland this evening as eighth-placed Lechia Gdansk visit second-placed Legia Warsaw. The hosts are odds-on favourites but they're yet to keep a clean sheet on home turf this season and we like an even-money bet on both teams to score today.

BTTS has been the right bet in 6/6 league matches at Wojska Polskiego Stadium this term. Legia (W3-D1-L2) have scored and conceded 10 goals apiece.

Visiting Gdansk are an even W2-D1-L2 on their travels so far. The Lions have scored at least once on 3/5 of those trips and we fancy they can notch again this evening and help land BTTS for a seventh straight Legia home match.

2020 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 161pts
Returned: 150.15pts
P/L: -10.85pts

Recommended bets

Back Both Teams To Score @ 2.001/1 in Legia Warsaw v Lechia Gdansk

