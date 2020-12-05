Football Bet of the Day: Legia to leak again
Tobias Gourlay's headed to the Polish capital for what he hopes will be a high-scoring clash between Legia Warsaw and Lechia Gdansk
"BTTS has been the right bet in 6/6 league matches at Wojska Polskiego Stadium this term"
Back Both Teams To Score @ 2.001/1 in Legia Warsaw v Lechia Gdansk
Legia Warsaw v Lechia Gdansk
Saturday 19:00
In Spain last night, Athletic Bilbao went down 0-2 at home to Celta Vigo and our dream of an odds-against winner was crushed with them. We've got today and tomorrow left to save our week.
The salvage operation begins in Poland this evening as eighth-placed Lechia Gdansk visit second-placed Legia Warsaw. The hosts are odds-on favourites but they're yet to keep a clean sheet on home turf this season and we like an even-money bet on both teams to score today.
BTTS has been the right bet in 6/6 league matches at Wojska Polskiego Stadium this term. Legia (W3-D1-L2) have scored and conceded 10 goals apiece.
Visiting Gdansk are an even W2-D1-L2 on their travels so far. The Lions have scored at least once on 3/5 of those trips and we fancy they can notch again this evening and help land BTTS for a seventh straight Legia home match.
2020 P/L (1pt per bet)
Staked: 161pts
Returned: 150.15pts
P/L: -10.85pts