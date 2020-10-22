To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Brage to be best in Sweden

Sweden football fans
IK Brage could have something to brag about in Sweden this evening

After landing a winner in Scandinavia last night, Tobias Gourlay's sticking around for another Superettan game today

"Rock-bottom Ljungskile have failed to score on any of their last five road trips"

Back IK Brage @ 20/211.94 to beat Ljungskile

IK Brage v Ljungskile
Thursday 18:00

In Sweden yesterday, defences crumbled just enough for our BTTS bet to be a winner. Akropolis took a surprise early lead - thanks to an own goal - but were pegged back before half-time and hosts Vasteras went on to win 2-1.

Today, we're still in Sweden and we're hoping to see another home win as seventh-placed IK Brage entertain rock-bottom Ljungskile, who have failed to score on any of their last five road trips.

It gets worse for Ljungskile, who only won promotion last season. Their full away record this term is W0-D3-L9. Six of the most recent seven defeats have been by a couple of goals or more, which suggests they are not just losing, but losing comfortably.

IK Brage are mid-table with a mediocre W4-D4-L3 home record. However, against teams that are currently below them in the league, that record firms to W4-D1-L1. Ljungskile have a worse away record than any of those previous visitors so, at something close to even money, we'll back Brage to beat them today.

2020 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 138pts
Returned: 129.37pts
P/L: -8.63pts

Recommended bets

Back IK Brage @ 20/211.94 to beat Ljungskile

