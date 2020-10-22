Football Bet of the Day: Brage to be best in Sweden

IK Brage v Ljungskile

Thursday 18:00

In Sweden yesterday, defences crumbled just enough for our BTTS bet to be a winner. Akropolis took a surprise early lead - thanks to an own goal - but were pegged back before half-time and hosts Vasteras went on to win 2-1.

Today, we're still in Sweden and we're hoping to see another home win as seventh-placed IK Brage entertain rock-bottom Ljungskile, who have failed to score on any of their last five road trips.

It gets worse for Ljungskile, who only won promotion last season. Their full away record this term is W0-D3-L9. Six of the most recent seven defeats have been by a couple of goals or more, which suggests they are not just losing, but losing comfortably.

IK Brage are mid-table with a mediocre W4-D4-L3 home record. However, against teams that are currently below them in the league, that record firms to W4-D1-L1. Ljungskile have a worse away record than any of those previous visitors so, at something close to even money, we'll back Brage to beat them today.