Football Bet of the Day: Goals glut in Gothenburg

Sweden football fans
There's a big game in Sweden today
Two of Swedish football's biggest names go head to head on Sunday afternoon and Tobias Gourlay's anticipating goals

"The 11th-placed hosts have scored in each of their last five home appearances"

Back Both Teams To Score @ [1.86] in IFK Goteborg v Malmo FF

IFK Goteborg v Malmo FF
Sunday 16:30

In Finland yesterday, SJK and Haka drew 1-1 to leave us a goal short of where we needed to be. We're looking to round off what's still been a good week with a win across the border in Sweden.

Eleven games into their Allsvenskan campaign and IFK Goteborg are lying low in 11th. At Gamla Ullevi, the Angels have managed just a single clean sheet in six attempts and are unlikely to keep out second-placed Malmo, who scored five times in their last away match alone. At the other end, however, there is a glimmer of hope: the hosts have scored in each of their last five home appearances, with BTTS landing in 4/5.

The high-flying visitors, meanwhile, have conceded on all five of their road trips so far this season. BTTS has landed in 4/5 of those games and that's enough for us to back both teams to score this afternoon.

2020 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 99pts
Returned: 95.66pts
P/L: -3.34pts

Recommended bets

Swedish Allsvenskan: IFK Goteborg v Malmo FF (Both teams to Score?)

Sunday 2 August, 4.30pm

Tobias Gourlay,

