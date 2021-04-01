Friday Football Tips: Hornets ahead at half time

Watford v Sheffield Wednesday

Friday 2 April, 15:00 BST Kick-off

Back off the international break, Watford will look to pick up where they left off in their relentless pursuit of an immediate return to the Premier League.

The Hornets 1.51/2 have won nine out of the last 10, with that defeat coming at Bournemouth, and now face struggling Sheffield Wednesday 7.06/1, who did manage an upset away win at Barnsley last time out but will find this mountain surely to high to climb.

There are a few statistical notes to look at here that make this game a decent betting heat - with Watford's defence worth backing here as they've kept a clean sheet in five of their last nine wins, and are second in the Championship with 17 clean sheets in total.

The Owls, by contrast, have the second-worst record in terms of clean sheets on the road. Watford to win to nil is 2.35/4 and worth a look.

Going forward, Watford have bagged two or more goals in four of their last five at home - Wednesday have let in three-plus goals in four of six on the road. Watford to win and over 2.5 goals 2.6313/8 would get preference over Watford and both teams to score 3.711/4 due to Wednesday's unpredictability.

Cards is an option, as no team has had more yellows than Watford and no team has had more reds than Sheff Weds - who are way out in front with seven.

We're going, though, down the line of Watford's penchant for fast starts - they've scored inside the 20th minute in all of their last five home wins.

While they may not be that quick on Good Friday, their run of strong first halves should continue at least, as they've been on top after 45 minutes 16 times this season, that's more than anyone else in the division.

What's more, 13 of those 16 first half wins have come at Vicarage Road - that's 13 first halves won in 19 home matches.

It's a run that cannot be ignored, especially as they're 2.111/10 to be ahead of a struggling Wednesday side at the interval.



That should make our first hot cross bun of the Easter weekend go down very nicely.