Football Bet of the Day: Victory for Vigo

Celta Vigo v Levante

Monday 20:00

In Italy yesterday, Sassuolo sparkled a bit too much for Kev's taste. They got their goals early but then shut down Inter to win 2-0.

Kev will be back next week. Meantime, we're in Spain for the La Liga game between Celta Vigo and Levante tonight. We fancy the mid-table hosts to overcome their rock-bottom visitors.

Celta have recently won three in a row on home turf and will be at full strength tonight. That good form has lifted Celta to 10th in the table. More importantly for our handicap bet, in all three of those wins, they won by a couple of goals.

Levante notched a surprise 1-0 win at Atletico Madrid last time out on the road, but that result certainly looks like an outlier for now. The Frogs had lost eight straight away matches up to then. They'd conceded at least three times in 6/8. The margin of defeat was at least two goals in 5/8, so we're taking the odds-against price on Celta -1.5 on the Asian handicap.