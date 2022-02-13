Football Bet of the Day: Scenes in Sassuolo

Italian Serie A: Sassuolo v Roma (Over/Under 3.5 Goals)Show Hide
Sunday 13 February, 5.00pm
Tobias Gourlay's spending Sunday in Serie A as Sassuolo entertain Jose Mourinho's Roma
"8/11 Roma away games have delivered Over 3.5 Goals – including all of the last three"
Sassuolo v Roma
Sunday 17:00 (Live on BT Sport 1)
In Portugal yesterday, Santa Clara opened the scoring against Benfica and went on to lose 2-1. Just what we were looking for.
Our week finishes in Italy where mid-table Sassuolo are hosting Jose Mourinho's Roma in Serie A. Even with Mr Park the Bus in one dugout, we're hopeful there will be a few goals in this one.
Last time Sassuolo played at home they lost 4-2 to Verona. That was the eighth match in nine at Mapei Stadium in which both teams had scored. Over 2.5 Goals has also been the right bet in 8/9 - and 4/9 have reached the exalted heights of Over 3.5 Goals. Roma's own most recent trips here have finished 4-2 to the hosts and 2-2.
Despite Mourinho's longstanding reputation, Roma's travels have also been full of goals this term: 8/11 have delivered Over 3.5 Goals - including all of the last three. Sassuolo look like exactly the sort of free-scoring, free-conceding host who can help Mourinho and his men scale the heights once more. At a plump price, we'll take Over 3.5 Goals in this one.
Staked: 18pts
Returned: 16.40pts
P/L: -1.60pts
