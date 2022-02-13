Football Bet of the Day: Scenes in Sassuolo

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Jose Mourinho Roma
Jose Mourinho might not be pleased by everything he sees in Sassuolo today

Tobias Gourlay's spending Sunday in Serie A as Sassuolo entertain Jose Mourinho's Roma

"8/11 Roma away games have delivered Over 3.5 Goals – including all of the last three"

Back Over 3.5 Goals in Sassuolo v Roma @ 2.608/5

Sassuolo v Roma
Sunday 17:00 (Live on BT Sport 1)

In Portugal yesterday, Santa Clara opened the scoring against Benfica and went on to lose 2-1. Just what we were looking for.

Our week finishes in Italy where mid-table Sassuolo are hosting Jose Mourinho's Roma in Serie A. Even with Mr Park the Bus in one dugout, we're hopeful there will be a few goals in this one.

Last time Sassuolo played at home they lost 4-2 to Verona. That was the eighth match in nine at Mapei Stadium in which both teams had scored. Over 2.5 Goals has also been the right bet in 8/9 - and 4/9 have reached the exalted heights of Over 3.5 Goals. Roma's own most recent trips here have finished 4-2 to the hosts and 2-2.

Despite Mourinho's longstanding reputation, Roma's travels have also been full of goals this term: 8/11 have delivered Over 3.5 Goals - including all of the last three. Sassuolo look like exactly the sort of free-scoring, free-conceding host who can help Mourinho and his men scale the heights once more. At a plump price, we'll take Over 3.5 Goals in this one.

2022 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 18pts
Returned: 16.40pts
P/L: -1.60pts

Recommended bets

Italian Serie A: Sassuolo v Roma (Over/Under 3.5 Goals)

Sunday 13 February, 5.00pm

Market rules

