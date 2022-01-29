Football Bet of the Day: Celtic to terrorise the Terrors

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Ante Postecoglou Celtic
Ante Postecoglou should be pleased with Celtic's recent form

Tobias Gourlay's stepped north of the border and is hoping to see Celtic swarm all over Dundee United

"Ante Postecoglou's hosts have won 13 of their last 15 league games"

Back Celtic/Celtic in Half Time/Full Time v Dundee United @ 1.664/6

Celtic v Dundee United
Saturday 15:00

In Belgium last night, there was an early goal at Stayen, but that was it. Charleroi's 7th-minute strike was enough to give them the win and leave us short of the goals line.

We're in Scotland today for in-form Celtic's Premiership game with middling Dundee United. We expect the Bhoys to make swift work of their visitors.

Ante Postecoglou's hosts have won 13 of their last 15 league games - including a 3-0 win at Dundee United. In all but one of those wins, the Bhoys have struck early and been ahead at half-time. Backing them to be ahead at 45 and 90 minutes has been the right bet in all of their last three at Celtic Park.

Tam Courts's Dundee United have lost six of their last seven Premiership games, and 3/4 on the road. The Terrors have been behind at the break in 4/6 of their most recent defeats and everything points to them falling behind early again today.

2022 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 12pts
Returned: 11.78pts
P/L: -0.22pts

Recommended bets

Back Celtic/Celtic in Half Time/Full Time v Dundee United @ 1.664/6

