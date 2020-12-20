Football Bet of the Day: Bahia set for a battering

Flamengo v Bahia

Sunday 21:15

In Scotland yesterday, Rangers fell behind to Motherwell but eventually came back to make it 9/9 league wins at Ibrox this season. But the Gers didn't put an exclamation mark on their victory so they fell short on our handicap bet.

Our week finishes in Brazil, where 16th-placed Bahia travel to third-placed Flamengo in Serie A tonight. Last time they met in the league, Flamengo won 5-3 and there could be a similar result today.

Flamengo are strong odds-on favourites to win and we wouldn't argue with that. The hosts have managed just one clean sheet in 12 home league games this term, but that hasn't stopped them winning 6/9 on home turf recently, with their only defeat coming against top-of-the-table Sao Paulo. Seven of those nine games produced Over 2.5 Goals.

Bahia look like they could grab a consolation tonight and/or they could go down to a heavy defeat, which gives us two routes to Over 2.5 Goals in this one. They've lost 6/9 on the road under Mano Menezes, but they've scored themselves in 5/9. Their biggest issue has been at the other end, where they've conceded 11 times in their last four away games. In-form Flamengo have struck seven times in winning their last two home matches. Tonight we're backing the hosts to deliver a home win/Over 2.5 Goals double.