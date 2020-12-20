To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Bahia set for a battering

Brazil football fans
Flamengo can win with a flourish in Brazil tonight

Tobias Gourlay's braced for goals in Brazil's Serie A as struggling Bahia head to third-placed Flamengo

"Bahia have conceded 11 times in their last four away games"

Back Flamengo/Over 2.5 Goals @ 5/6 v Bahia

Flamengo v Bahia
Sunday 21:15

In Scotland yesterday, Rangers fell behind to Motherwell but eventually came back to make it 9/9 league wins at Ibrox this season. But the Gers didn't put an exclamation mark on their victory so they fell short on our handicap bet.

Our week finishes in Brazil, where 16th-placed Bahia travel to third-placed Flamengo in Serie A tonight. Last time they met in the league, Flamengo won 5-3 and there could be a similar result today.

Flamengo are strong odds-on favourites to win and we wouldn't argue with that. The hosts have managed just one clean sheet in 12 home league games this term, but that hasn't stopped them winning 6/9 on home turf recently, with their only defeat coming against top-of-the-table Sao Paulo. Seven of those nine games produced Over 2.5 Goals.

Bahia look like they could grab a consolation tonight and/or they could go down to a heavy defeat, which gives us two routes to Over 2.5 Goals in this one. They've lost 6/9 on the road under Mano Menezes, but they've scored themselves in 5/9. Their biggest issue has been at the other end, where they've conceded 11 times in their last four away games. In-form Flamengo have struck seven times in winning their last two home matches. Tonight we're backing the hosts to deliver a home win/Over 2.5 Goals double.

2020 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 169pts
Returned: 155.15pts
P/L: -13.85pts

Recommended bets

Back Flamengo/Over 2.5 Goals @ 5/6 v Bahia

