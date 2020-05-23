To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Goals for Granit

Belarus flag
The Belarus 1st Division enters the world stage this afternoon
After a successful stint in South Korea, Tobias Gourlay's headed deep into Belarus for one of this afternoon's 1st Division matches

"Eleven of Lida's most recent 14 road matches have delivered BTTS"

Back Both Teams To Score @ [1.94] in FC Granit Mikashevichi v FC Lida

FC Granit Mikashevichi v FC Lida
Saturday 16:00

In South Korea this morning, Gangwon and Seognam drew 1-1 to land a second straight BTTS bet for this column.

Next we're headed to Belarus for this afternoon's 1st Division match between FC Granit Mikashevichi and FC Lida. Granit have lost their first two home games of 2020, while Lida have managed just one point from a possible nine on the road so far, but their defences are shaky enough for us to back both teams to score in this one.

Last season Granit won this fixture 2-1. More recently, five of their last seven league matches at Polesye Stadium have seen goals at both ends.

Visiting FC Lida have scored in 14/17 away games since the start of last term. Eleven of their most recent 14 road matches have delivered BTTS. The price on both teams to score today is closer to evens than we expected, so we'll back BTTS in this one too.

2020 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 63pts
Returned: 53.68pts
P/L: -10.48pts

Recommended bets

Back Both Teams To Score @ [1.94] in FC Granit Mikashevichi v FC Lida

Belarusian 1st Division: FC Granit Mikashevichi v FC Lida (Both teams to Score?)

Saturday 23 May, 4.00pm

Tobias Gourlay,

