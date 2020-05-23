Football Bet of the Day: Goals for Granit

Belarusian 1st Division: FC Granit Mikashevichi v FC Lida (Both teams to Score?)
Saturday 23 May, 4.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Yes
|No
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
After a successful stint in South Korea, Tobias Gourlay's headed deep into Belarus for one of this afternoon's 1st Division matches
"Eleven of Lida's most recent 14 road matches have delivered BTTS"
Back Both Teams To Score @ [1.94] in FC Granit Mikashevichi v FC Lida
FC Granit Mikashevichi v FC Lida
Saturday 16:00
In South Korea this morning, Gangwon and Seognam drew 1-1 to land a second straight BTTS bet for this column.
Next we're headed to Belarus for this afternoon's 1st Division match between FC Granit Mikashevichi and FC Lida. Granit have lost their first two home games of 2020, while Lida have managed just one point from a possible nine on the road so far, but their defences are shaky enough for us to back both teams to score in this one.
Last season Granit won this fixture 2-1. More recently, five of their last seven league matches at Polesye Stadium have seen goals at both ends.
Visiting FC Lida have scored in 14/17 away games since the start of last term. Eleven of their most recent 14 road matches have delivered BTTS. The price on both teams to score today is closer to evens than we expected, so we'll back BTTS in this one too.
Staked: 63pts
Returned: 53.68pts
P/L: -10.48pts
New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site
Saturday 23 May, 4.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Yes
|No
Join to place betsJoin today