Football Bet of the Day: Goals for Granit

FC Granit Mikashevichi v FC Lida

Saturday 16:00

In South Korea this morning, Gangwon and Seognam drew 1-1 to land a second straight BTTS bet for this column.

Next we're headed to Belarus for this afternoon's 1st Division match between FC Granit Mikashevichi and FC Lida. Granit have lost their first two home games of 2020, while Lida have managed just one point from a possible nine on the road so far, but their defences are shaky enough for us to back both teams to score in this one.

Last season Granit won this fixture 2-1. More recently, five of their last seven league matches at Polesye Stadium have seen goals at both ends.

Visiting FC Lida have scored in 14/17 away games since the start of last term. Eleven of their most recent 14 road matches have delivered BTTS. The price on both teams to score today is closer to evens than we expected, so we'll back BTTS in this one too.