Football Bet of the Day: Go for goals in Gangwon

Gangwon v Seongnam FC

Saturday 08:30

Over in Korea, Pohang Steelers and FC Seoul are still playing out this morning's K League match, but they were 1-1 before half-time so our bet is paid out and we're moving on...

To another match in Korea. On Saturday morning, Gangwon entertain Seongnam FC and we like the odds-against price on both teams to score in this one.

Gangwon won their first home game of the new season 3-1 against FC Seoul. It means there have now been 19 goals in their last four appearances at Chuncheon Songam Stadium, with both teams scoring in all four. Going slightly further back, BTTS has been the right bet in 10/13 of the Kodiaks' home league matches.

Last term, 2/3 head-to-heads with Seongnam also delivered BTTS. The visiting Magpies have not been so prolific in producing BTTS on the road (8/20 matches since the start of last term) but the odds-against price on BTTS at a stadium that has regularly produced that outcome is generous enough for us to accept it.