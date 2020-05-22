To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Go for goals in Gangwon

South Korea football fans
Gangwon often turn on the style in Korea
Tobias Gourlay likes the look of one of Saturday morning's matches in the K League

"There have been 19 goals in Gangwon's last four appearances at Chuncheon Songam Stadium"

Back Both Teams To Score @ [2.08] in Gangwon v Seongnam FC

Gangwon v Seongnam FC
Saturday 08:30

Over in Korea, Pohang Steelers and FC Seoul are still playing out this morning's K League match, but they were 1-1 before half-time so our bet is paid out and we're moving on...

To another match in Korea. On Saturday morning, Gangwon entertain Seongnam FC and we like the odds-against price on both teams to score in this one.

Gangwon won their first home game of the new season 3-1 against FC Seoul. It means there have now been 19 goals in their last four appearances at Chuncheon Songam Stadium, with both teams scoring in all four. Going slightly further back, BTTS has been the right bet in 10/13 of the Kodiaks' home league matches.

Last term, 2/3 head-to-heads with Seongnam also delivered BTTS. The visiting Magpies have not been so prolific in producing BTTS on the road (8/20 matches since the start of last term) but the odds-against price on BTTS at a stadium that has regularly produced that outcome is generous enough for us to accept it.

2020 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 62pts
Returned: 51.60pts
P/L: -10.40pts

Recommended bets

Back Both Teams To Score @ [2.08] in Gangwon v Seongnam FC

South Korean K League Classic: Gangwon v Seongnam FC

Saturday 23 May, 8.30am

Saturday 23 May, 8.30am

Tobias Gourlay,

