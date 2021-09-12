To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Goals to flow for Dinamo

Dinamo Moscow football fans
Dinamo Moscow fans might not like everything they see today

Nizhny Novgorod are on a mission to Moscow in the Russian Premier League and Tobias Gourlay reckons they can at least come away with a goal

"The Cops are five league matches without a clean sheet at Dinamo Lev Yashin Stadium"

Back Both Teams To Score @ 2.546/4 in Dinamo Moscow v FC Olimpiyets NN

Dinamo Moscow v FC Olimpiyets NN
Sunday 17:00

In Scotland yesterday, Celtic made us wait but they came good in the end. The Bhoys were goalless at the break with Ross County, but ran out 3-0 winners to land our handicap bet. Another win today and we'll finish the week in profit.

We're hoping to get it in Russia, where there's a generous price on both teams scoring in Dinamo Moscow's game with FC Olimpiyets Nizhny Novgorod. The visitors are new to the Russian Premier League, but they've been going well so far and shouldn't be overawed by a trip to second-placed Dinamo.

Dinamo have conceded in each of their first two games of the new campaign. Going back into last term, the Cops are five league matches without a clean sheet at Dinamo Lev Yashin Stadium. Home and away this season, they've conceded in 4/6 - only shutting out teams now in the bottom three.

Nizhy Novgorod are newly promoted, but they are also mid-table in ninth. They've scored in each of the first six rounds of the season, with BTTS landing in 5/6, including all three of their road trips so far. At a plump odds-against price, we're taking it to land again this afternoon.

2021 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 126pts
Returned: 124.17pts
P/L: -1.83pts

Recommended bets

Back Both Teams To Score @ 2.546/4

Russian Premier League: Dinamo Moscow v FC Olimpiyets NN (Both teams to Score?)

Sunday 12 September, 5.00pm

Market rules

