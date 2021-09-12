Football Bet of the Day: Goals to flow for Dinamo

Dinamo Moscow v FC Olimpiyets NN

Sunday 17:00

In Scotland yesterday, Celtic made us wait but they came good in the end. The Bhoys were goalless at the break with Ross County, but ran out 3-0 winners to land our handicap bet. Another win today and we'll finish the week in profit.

We're hoping to get it in Russia, where there's a generous price on both teams scoring in Dinamo Moscow's game with FC Olimpiyets Nizhny Novgorod. The visitors are new to the Russian Premier League, but they've been going well so far and shouldn't be overawed by a trip to second-placed Dinamo.

Dinamo have conceded in each of their first two games of the new campaign. Going back into last term, the Cops are five league matches without a clean sheet at Dinamo Lev Yashin Stadium. Home and away this season, they've conceded in 4/6 - only shutting out teams now in the bottom three.

Nizhy Novgorod are newly promoted, but they are also mid-table in ninth. They've scored in each of the first six rounds of the season, with BTTS landing in 5/6, including all three of their road trips so far. At a plump odds-against price, we're taking it to land again this afternoon.