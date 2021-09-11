Football Bet of the Day: Celtic to crush County

Celtic v Ross County

Saturday 15:00

In Belgium last night, Oostende had a man sent off on the stroke of half-time and became the first visitors in nine to fail to score at Club Brugge. They lost 3-0 and our BTTS bet went down with them.

We're in Scotland today for Celtic's Premiership home match with Ross County. Since 2016/17, this fixture has finished 2-0, 4-0, 3-0, 6-0, 3-0 and 2-0 in favour of the hosts.

We fancy new Bhoys boss Ange Postecoglou can keep the run going this afternoon. Most recently at Parkhead, the hosts have won the last four matches 6-0, 4-0, 6-0 and 6-0.

Meanwhile, Malky Malkay's visitors are winless through the first rounds of the current campaign. The Staggies have already lost 0-3 at third-placed Hibernian this season and conceded four at home to Rangers. They look ripe for another beating today.