Football Bet of the Day: Celtic to crush County
Celtic have been fearsome on home turf recently and Tobias Gourlay is worried for Ross County this afternoon
"Most recently at Parkhead, the hosts have won the last four matches 6-0, 4-0, 6-0 and 6-0"
Back Celtic -2.5 on the Asian Handicap @ 2.021/1 v Ross County
Celtic v Ross County
Saturday 15:00
In Belgium last night, Oostende had a man sent off on the stroke of half-time and became the first visitors in nine to fail to score at Club Brugge. They lost 3-0 and our BTTS bet went down with them.
We're in Scotland today for Celtic's Premiership home match with Ross County. Since 2016/17, this fixture has finished 2-0, 4-0, 3-0, 6-0, 3-0 and 2-0 in favour of the hosts.
We fancy new Bhoys boss Ange Postecoglou can keep the run going this afternoon. Most recently at Parkhead, the hosts have won the last four matches 6-0, 4-0, 6-0 and 6-0.
Meanwhile, Malky Malkay's visitors are winless through the first rounds of the current campaign. The Staggies have already lost 0-3 at third-placed Hibernian this season and conceded four at home to Rangers. They look ripe for another beating today.
2021 P/L (1pt per bet)
Staked: 125pts
Returned: 122.15pts
P/L: -2.85pts
