Football Bet of the Day: Goals in Dinamo derby

Dinamo Brest v Dinamo Minsk

Sunday 18:00

There was a remarkable game in Belarus yesterday - just when we wanted an unremarkable one. Rukh Brest, whose first seven matches of the season had produced six goals between them, helped serve up another six goals in just 90 minutes as they beat Neman Grodno 4-2, having lead 2-0 at half-time.

In Belarus today, we now need a win to break even for the week. Champions Dinamo Brest have not made the best start to the season and are down in 10th (W3-D1-L3). We like Over 2.5 Goals at an odds-against price for their home game with Dinamo Minsk this afternoon.

Last season this fixture finished 1-2 to the visitors, while Brest won the return fixture in Minsk 3-1. This term, Brest are W1-D1-L2 at home, having failed to keep a clean sheet in their first four games at their Regional Sports Complex home. Going back into last season, they've managed two clean sheets in 13 attempts there. Eleven of their last 16 home games have produced Over 2.5 Goals in total.

Dinamo Minsk are now eight road games without a clean sheet. At the other end, they have scored five times across three away matches so far in 2020. Seven of their last 12 away games have delivered Over 2.5 Goals and we reckon two shaky defences make that a serious runner in today's clash.