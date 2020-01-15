To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Boars to run wild in Cadiz

Spain football fans
Cadiz is the place to be in Spain tonight
Tobias Gourlay's hoping the goals will rain in Spain tonight

"Top-of-the-table Cadiz have conceded in three of their last four home games"

Back Over 2.5 Goals @ [2.80] in Cadiz v Mirandes

Cadiz v Mirandes
Wednesday 20:00

In Spain yesterday, Malaga took a second-minute lead and held onto it. A 1-0 win is not a win for us, but we go again in Spain tonight.

One of this evening's Segunda Division matches takes ninth-placed Mirandes to top-of-the-table Cadiz. The hosts lost their most recent home match 2-4 to eighth-placed Numancia and - at a big price - we're ready to back more goals in tonight's game.

Overall, Alvaro Cervera's men are an imposing W7-D2-L1 at the Ramon de Carranza this season. Just recently, however, they have conceded in three of the last four and we see a chink in their armour.

Visiting Mirandes won promotion last season. In their first campaign at this level, the Boars have acquitted themselves well, going W3-D2-L5 on the road. Those three wins have come in their last five away games - and they have scored at least once in all five of those matches. That run includes a 2-1 win at third-placed Zaragoza and a 1-3 loss at second-placed Almeria. All five games also delivered Over 2.5 Goals. It's not a lock, but there's enough here on both sides to tempt us into a flutter on Over 2.5 Goals at something close to [2.80].

2020 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 2pt
Returned: 2.20pts
P/L: +0.20pts

Recommended bets

Back Over 2.5 Goals @ [2.80] in Cadiz v Mirandes

Tobias Gourlay,

