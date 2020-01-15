Football Bet of the Day: Boars to run wild in Cadiz

Cadiz v Mirandes

Wednesday 20:00

In Spain yesterday, Malaga took a second-minute lead and held onto it. A 1-0 win is not a win for us, but we go again in Spain tonight.

One of this evening's Segunda Division matches takes ninth-placed Mirandes to top-of-the-table Cadiz. The hosts lost their most recent home match 2-4 to eighth-placed Numancia and - at a big price - we're ready to back more goals in tonight's game.

Overall, Alvaro Cervera's men are an imposing W7-D2-L1 at the Ramon de Carranza this season. Just recently, however, they have conceded in three of the last four and we see a chink in their armour.

Visiting Mirandes won promotion last season. In their first campaign at this level, the Boars have acquitted themselves well, going W3-D2-L5 on the road. Those three wins have come in their last five away games - and they have scored at least once in all five of those matches. That run includes a 2-1 win at third-placed Zaragoza and a 1-3 loss at second-placed Almeria. All five games also delivered Over 2.5 Goals. It's not a lock, but there's enough here on both sides to tempt us into a flutter on Over 2.5 Goals at something close to [2.80].