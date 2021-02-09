Football Bet of the Day: BTTS for Burnley and Bournemouth

Burnley v Bournemouth

Tuesday 17:30 (Live on BT Sport 1)

In Denmark yesterday, three second-half goals gave Midtjylland a 2-1 win at Randers and they were also enough to give us a winning start to the week. We're sticking on home turf today for one of this evening's two FA Cup last-16 ties. Bournemouth make the long trip north to Burnley for a shot at making the quarter finals for the first time ever.

Championship side Bournemouth go into this match with a new coach: Jonathan Woodgate is in temporary charge after Jason Tindall was sacked last week. Woodgate's first game brought a 3-2 league win at home to struggling Birmingham and there was no immediate sign the ex-defender had solved the defensive problems that have hampered the club's promotion bid.

The Cherries are six games without a clean sheet in the Championship, conceding seven times in just the last three. Going back to January 2017, all of their last eight FA Cup games have delivered Over 2.5 Goals, with their only clean sheet coming in a 4-0 romp over Luton. Bournemouth scored themselves in 6/8.

In the Premier League, Sean Dyche's Clarets are W4-D1-L1 hosting teams now outside the top eight, but have notched just a couple of clean sheets from those games. The boss has said the league's the priority and he will make changes tonight. If he breaks up his first-choice central defence of Ben Mee and James Tarkowski, the near-even money about Both Teams To Score will rate a bet.

There's another reason to keep an eye on the Burnley team-sheet. With Chris Wood an injury doubt, there's a decent chance Jay Rodriguez will start upfront. The one-cap England wonder has scored 10 goals in his last 12 FA Cup appearances, including a brace against Fulham in the last round. If he's on the pitch at kickoff, anything close to 3.02/1 will be tempting for him To Score in this one.