Football Bet of the Day: Bodo to celebrate in style

Norway football fans
Bodo Glimt are champions of Norway for the first time

Tobias Gourlay's spending Sunday in Scandinavia, where he fancies Norway's new champions to extend their perfect home record

"Bodo Glimt are 19 points clear at the top of the Eliteserien, having won a perfect 13/13 at Aspmyra Stadium"

Back Bodo/Glimt -1.5 & -2.0 on the Asian Handicap @ 2.1011/10 v Stabaek

Bodo/Glimt v Stabaek
Sunday 16:00

In Poland yesterday, Legia Warsaw shut down Lechia Gdansk 2-0 and our BTTS bet went the way of the visitors. Our shift finishes in Norway, where a comfortable home win would be a much more welcome result today.

Bodo/Glimt are 19 points clear at the top of the Eliteserien (W23-D3-L1), having won a perfect 13/13 at Aspmyra Stadium. With three rounds of the season to go, they can't be caught and will shortly be crowned champions of Norway for the first time. Across those 13 home games, Kjetil Knutsen's men have scored more than five goals for every one that their visitors have (51-9). Their last two matches have been won by a combined 12-1 so there are no signs they will go easy on Stabaek today. In 9/13 games the margin of victory was at least a couple of goals and we're backing the hosts to win this one with something to spare.

Stabaek are in eighth with an even W8-D11-L8 record. On the road Jan Jonsson's men have won only once in their last nine matches, scoring just twice in total across their most recent five road trips. At the other end, they've conceded 17 times on seven visits to teams currently ninth and higher. Bodo have consistently shown they are the very best of that bunch this season and we fancy them to show their class this afternoon.

2020 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 162pts
Returned: 150.15pts
P/L: -11.85pts

Recommended bets

