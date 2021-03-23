To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football of the Day: Barrow to sink the Mariners

James Hanson Grimsby footballer
Grimsby's James Hanson might be on the wrong side of another result tonight

It could be a harrowing League 2 trip to Barrow for Grimsby tonight, says Tobias Gourlay

"Barrow have won 5/7 league games, including all of the last four"

Back Barrow @ 1.9620/21 to beat Grimsby

Barrow v Grimsby
Tuesday 19:00

In Spain last night, Zaragoza took a sixth-minute lead over Mirandes and clung onto it to win 1-0 and land our bet. They could have made it more comfortable for us by not missing a second-half penalty, but we got there in the end.

We're on home turf today for one of this evening's eight League Two matches. In-form Barrow are hosting Grimsby in a basement battle and we fancy the visitors to return to losing ways.

Since Rob Kelly took charge, 21st-placed Barrow have won 5/7 league games, including all of the last four - during which run they've even won at top-of-the-table Cheltenham. Across all seven matches, they've conceded just four times and look capable of shutting out today's goal-shy opposition.

Rock-bottom Grimsby also have a new manager. Having drawn their last four league games, the Mariners are now W1-D5-L8 under Paul Hurst. They're W0-D2-L4 on the road, having scored in only 2/6 of those matches.

With Barrow scoring five times across their last two appearances at Holker Street, the visitors don't look like they've got the firepower to fight back. We're backing the home win.

2021 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 39pts
Returned: 42.79pts
P/L: +3.79pts

Recommended bets

Back Barrow @ 1.9620/21

English League 2: Barrow v Grimsby (Match Odds)

Tuesday 23 March, 7.00pm

Market rules

