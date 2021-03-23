Football of the Day: Barrow to sink the Mariners

Barrow v Grimsby

Tuesday 19:00

In Spain last night, Zaragoza took a sixth-minute lead over Mirandes and clung onto it to win 1-0 and land our bet. They could have made it more comfortable for us by not missing a second-half penalty, but we got there in the end.

We're on home turf today for one of this evening's eight League Two matches. In-form Barrow are hosting Grimsby in a basement battle and we fancy the visitors to return to losing ways.

Since Rob Kelly took charge, 21st-placed Barrow have won 5/7 league games, including all of the last four - during which run they've even won at top-of-the-table Cheltenham. Across all seven matches, they've conceded just four times and look capable of shutting out today's goal-shy opposition.

Rock-bottom Grimsby also have a new manager. Having drawn their last four league games, the Mariners are now W1-D5-L8 under Paul Hurst. They're W0-D2-L4 on the road, having scored in only 2/6 of those matches.

With Barrow scoring five times across their last two appearances at Holker Street, the visitors don't look like they've got the firepower to fight back. We're backing the home win.