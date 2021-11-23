Football Bet of the Day: Atletico GO-ing for goals

Atletico GO v Juventude

Tuesday 22:00

In Turkey last night, Trabzonspor kept only their second clean sheet in 14 Super League home games. The hosts won 3-0 to shut down our BTTS bet.

We've come to Brazil today for an odds-against shot at BTTS in the top-flight Serie A. Fifteenth-placed Atletico GO are entertaining 16th-placed Juventude and there are reasons to believe both sides can find the back of the net.

Backing both teams to score has been the right thing to do in 8/10 of promoted Juventude's recent home matches. At the back, today's visitors have conceded on 13/14 road trips - only rock-bottom Chapecoense have failed to score past them. At the other end, Juve have scored in 9/10 - only league leaders Atletico Mineiro have shut them out.

Atletico GO have delivered BTTS in 6/12 at Estadio Antonio Accioly. The Dragons are favourites for this one, despite conceding in 9/13. They look well capable of helping Juventude extend their trend for BTTS and that's our bet for today.