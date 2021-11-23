To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Atletico GO-ing for goals

Brazil football flag
Atletico GO and Juventude could light up Brazil's Serie A tonight

A couple of bottom-half outfits could defy the odds in Brazil's Serie A tonight, says Tobias Gourlay

"Backing both teams to score has been the right thing to do in 8/10 of promoted Juventude's recent home matches"

Back Both Teams To Score @ 2.245/4 in Atletico GO v Juventude

Atletico GO v Juventude
Tuesday 22:00

In Turkey last night, Trabzonspor kept only their second clean sheet in 14 Super League home games. The hosts won 3-0 to shut down our BTTS bet.

We've come to Brazil today for an odds-against shot at BTTS in the top-flight Serie A. Fifteenth-placed Atletico GO are entertaining 16th-placed Juventude and there are reasons to believe both sides can find the back of the net.

Backing both teams to score has been the right thing to do in 8/10 of promoted Juventude's recent home matches. At the back, today's visitors have conceded on 13/14 road trips - only rock-bottom Chapecoense have failed to score past them. At the other end, Juve have scored in 9/10 - only league leaders Atletico Mineiro have shut them out.

Atletico GO have delivered BTTS in 6/12 at Estadio Antonio Accioly. The Dragons are favourites for this one, despite conceding in 9/13. They look well capable of helping Juventude extend their trend for BTTS and that's our bet for today.

2021 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 156pts
Returned: 150.86pts
P/L: -5.14pts

Recommended bets

Back Both Teams To Score @ 2.245/4

Brazilian Serie A: Atletico GO v Juventude (Both teams to Score?)

Tuesday 23 November, 10.00pm

