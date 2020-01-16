Football Bet of the Day: Goths to ransack Almeria

Almeria v Oviedo

Thursday 20:00 (Live on LaLiga SmartBank YouTube)

In Spain last night, three goals in seven minutes around half-time brought our goals bet home for us. But Cadiz and Mirandes had something even more remarkable up their sleeves. The game was still 2-1 at 90 minutes, but eventually finished 3-3 as the hosts and league leaders went 3-1 before conceding in the 95th and 97th minutes.

Why would we want to be anywhere else again today? One of this evening's three Segunda Division matches brings 17th-placed Oviedo to second-placed Almeria. The visiting Goths might not take all three points away with them, but we like the generous price on them at least grabbing a goal tonight.

Oviedo have scored in all of their first 11 away games of the 2019/20 campaign, including 7/7 since Javi Rozada took charge. They have conceded in 10/11 - only managing to stop the team now one place below them in 18th. All of this means, of course, that BTTS has landed in 10/11 of those matches.

At the Juegos Mediterraneos, Almeria are a robust W6-D2-L2. However, they conceded three times in losing their last home game to mid-table Ponferradini and leaked at least once in six of the most recent eight. At better than evens, we're backing them to concede again this evening and help us land a BTTS bet.