Football Bet of the Day: Goths to ransack Almeria

Spain football fans
Almeria have conceded in 6/8 Segunda Division home games
After a successful Wednesday, Tobias Gourlay's sticking in Spain for a third match from the Segunda Division

"Oviedo have scored in all of their first 11 away games of the 2019/20 campaign"

Back Both Teams To Score @ [2.04] in Almeria v Oviedo

Almeria v Oviedo
Thursday 20:00 (Live on LaLiga SmartBank YouTube)

In Spain last night, three goals in seven minutes around half-time brought our goals bet home for us. But Cadiz and Mirandes had something even more remarkable up their sleeves. The game was still 2-1 at 90 minutes, but eventually finished 3-3 as the hosts and league leaders went 3-1 before conceding in the 95th and 97th minutes.

Why would we want to be anywhere else again today? One of this evening's three Segunda Division matches brings 17th-placed Oviedo to second-placed Almeria. The visiting Goths might not take all three points away with them, but we like the generous price on them at least grabbing a goal tonight.

Oviedo have scored in all of their first 11 away games of the 2019/20 campaign, including 7/7 since Javi Rozada took charge. They have conceded in 10/11 - only managing to stop the team now one place below them in 18th. All of this means, of course, that BTTS has landed in 10/11 of those matches.

At the Juegos Mediterraneos, Almeria are a robust W6-D2-L2. However, they conceded three times in losing their last home game to mid-table Ponferradini and leaked at least once in six of the most recent eight. At better than evens, we're backing them to concede again this evening and help us land a BTTS bet.

2020 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 3pt
Returned: 5pts
P/L: +2pts

Recommended bets

Back Both Teams To Score @ [2.04] in Almeria v Oviedo

Tobias Gourlay,

