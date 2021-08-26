Football Bet of the Day: Goals in Grozny

Akhmat Grozny v Arsenal Tula

Thursday 18:30

In Denmark last night, FC Helsingor beat HB Koge 1-0. The visitors were ahead before half-time but couldn't find the second goal we needed to land our bet. At least we get half our stake back.

We're making a rare trip into Chechnya today for the Russian Premier League game between Akhmat Grozny and Arsenal Tula. The visitors are on a woeful run away from home but they have scored on both road trips so far this season and we fancy they can contribute to a high scorer this evening.

Dipping back into last season, the most recent five Russian Premier League games at Akhmat Stadium have all delivered Over 2.5 Goals, with the hosts both scoring and conceding in all five.

Arsenal Tula's first two away games of the new campaign have finished 1-3 and 2-3. They also scored in their final road match of last term to snap a goalless streak. Tula are still losing away from home (13 in a row and counting), but they have at least started scoring. We'll take them to grab a goal and help deliver at least three match goals in this evening's clash.