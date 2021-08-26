To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Goals in Grozny

Russian football fans
The Russian Premier League takes centre stage tonight

Tobias Gourlay thinks he's spotted a star in the east as Arsenal Tula travel to Akhmat Grozny in one of this evening's Russian Premier League games

"Arsenal Tula's first two away games of the new campaign have finished 1-3 and 2-3"

Back Over 2.5 Goals @ 2.1011/10 in Akhmat Grozny v Arsenal Tula

Akhmat Grozny v Arsenal Tula
Thursday 18:30

In Denmark last night, FC Helsingor beat HB Koge 1-0. The visitors were ahead before half-time but couldn't find the second goal we needed to land our bet. At least we get half our stake back.

We're making a rare trip into Chechnya today for the Russian Premier League game between Akhmat Grozny and Arsenal Tula. The visitors are on a woeful run away from home but they have scored on both road trips so far this season and we fancy they can contribute to a high scorer this evening.

Dipping back into last season, the most recent five Russian Premier League games at Akhmat Stadium have all delivered Over 2.5 Goals, with the hosts both scoring and conceding in all five.

Arsenal Tula's first two away games of the new campaign have finished 1-3 and 2-3. They also scored in their final road match of last term to snap a goalless streak. Tula are still losing away from home (13 in a row and counting), but they have at least started scoring. We'll take them to grab a goal and help deliver at least three match goals in this evening's clash.

2021 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 116pts
Returned: 113.79pts
P/L: -2.21pts

Recommended bets

Back Over 2.5 Goals @ 2.1011/10

Russian Premier League: Akhmat Grozny v Arsenal Tula (Over/Under 2.5 Goals)

Thursday 26 August, 6.30pm

