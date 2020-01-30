Football Bet of the Day: Another free-for-all in Portugal

Academica v Academico de Viseu

Thursday 20:00

In Portugal last night, Braga went to Moreirense and won 2-1 to land our BTTS bet. We're hoping Portugal will be kind to us again as we step down to its second tier today...

Since 2017, both teams have scored in 4/6 of Academica's Segunda Liga head-to-heads with Academico de Viseu and we like the odds-against price on BTTS for this evening's encounter.

This season, seven of Academica's first nine league home games have delivered BTTS. The ninth-placed hosts have won the last three, scoring 10 times along the way, but have conceded at least twice in 5/9.

Seventh-placed Viseu are a robust W4-D3-L2 on the road this term. They have scored on 5/6 of their most recent away days, but also conceded in 5/6. With 4/6 producing BTTS, that's the bet we're making today.