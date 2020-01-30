To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Another free-for-all in Portugal

After a successful Wednesday, Tobias Gourlay's sticking around Portugal on Thursday

"This season, seven of Academica's first nine league home games have delivered BTTS"

Back Both Teams To Score @ [2.06] in Academica v Academico de Viseu

Academica v Academico de Viseu
Thursday 20:00

In Portugal last night, Braga went to Moreirense and won 2-1 to land our BTTS bet. We're hoping Portugal will be kind to us again as we step down to its second tier today...

Since 2017, both teams have scored in 4/6 of Academica's Segunda Liga head-to-heads with Academico de Viseu and we like the odds-against price on BTTS for this evening's encounter.

This season, seven of Academica's first nine league home games have delivered BTTS. The ninth-placed hosts have won the last three, scoring 10 times along the way, but have conceded at least twice in 5/9.

Seventh-placed Viseu are a robust W4-D3-L2 on the road this term. They have scored on 5/6 of their most recent away days, but also conceded in 5/6. With 4/6 producing BTTS, that's the bet we're making today.

2020 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 10pts
Returned: 9.12pts
P/L: -0.88pts

Recommended bets

Back Both Teams To Score @ [2.06] in Academica v Academico de Viseu

Tobias Gourlay,

