Football Bet of the Day: BTTS for Braga

Moreirense v Braga

Wednesday 20:15

In Germany yesterday, Bochum had a man sent off and became the first Bundesliga 2 team not to score at Bielefelder Alm this season. They lost 0-2 and took our bet down with them.

We're popping back up in Portugal, where tonight's Primeira Liga game takes sixth-placed Braga to 14th-placed Moreirense. On the opening day of the season, Braga won the reverse fixture 3-1 and we fancy both teams can get on the score sheet again tonight.

Under Vitor Campelos this season, the Green & Whites are W4-D2-L2 at Parque Moreira de Conegos. The most recent three games there have produced 14 goals split evenly between the hosts and their visitors. BTTS has landed in each of Moreirense's last six home games.

Braga are an even W4-D1-L4 on their travels this season. The Archbishops most recently won 2-1 at second-placed Porto and are big favourites to take all three points away with them tonight. However, they have conceded in 7/9 previous away games and we reckon BTTS rates a bet at close to even money.