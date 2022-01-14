Talksport Charity Treble: Shooting for the stars with a 15/1 Premier League play

TalkSPORT and Betfair are raising money for the Bobby Moore Fund this season and for every Premier League Gameday Saturday, the team will be picking a charity bet treble.

City to underline superiority

Manchester City are looking to extend their big lead at the top of the table, so Chelsea will be determind to stop them this weekend. But City look unstoppable this season with 11 Premier League victories in a row. We predict that momentum will carry them to a win on Saturday to increase their lead at the top.

Honours even at Carrow Road

With both teams struggling to find consistent form at the minute, this could go any way but we are taking the draw. Norwich are desperate for points as they currently sit bottom of the table and Everton are just eight points clear of the relegation zone so both will be looking to avoid a loss here. We predict this game will be a close one and at full-time will be a draw between the two sides.

Villa to get their revenge

Manchester United won their FA Cup tie with Villa on Monday, and will be looking to repeat this again this weekend. Villa on the other hand will be looking to turn things around, having only let one pass them and taking a lot of confidence from the game. We feel this one will be another close battle between the sides but have a feeling Aston Villa might just get their revenge this weekend resulting in a Villa win.

The treble has been backed on the Sportsbook at 16.43, meaning the £50 charity bet stake could return £821.67 for the Bobby Moore Fund. There are no cash out suspensions on match odds with Betfair.

Listen to TalkSPORT's Gameday Premier League coverage on Saturday to find out if they land the treble or cash out.