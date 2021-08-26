TalkSPORT Charity Bet Treble: Raising money for the Bobby Moore Fund

This week, the TalkSPORT team have chosen...

Man City v Arsenal - Man City win @ 1/5

City bounced back emphatically after their opening weekend defeat to Spurs, beating Norwich 5-0. With Arsenal in a desperate state at the moment, making their worst start to a league season in their 118-year history, you can only see this going one way at the Etihad.

West Ham v Crystal Palace - West Ham win @ 8/15

West Ham have made an excellent start to this season, with key man Michail Antonio making history in the win over Leicester becoming the club's record Premier League scorer. He'll be in a confident mood against a Palace side who have made a slow start under new boss Patrick Vieira. Expect a home victory at London Stadium.

Liverpool v Chelsea - draw @ 9/4

This is arguably the fixture of the season so far. The 2020 champions against many people's favourites this season. Both Liverpool and Chelsea have made 100% starts to the season and neither will want to head into the international break having suffered their first defeat of the campaign. Expect goals, but this one has score draw written all over it.

The treble has been backed on the Sportsbook at 5.98 (just shy of 5/1), meaning the £50 charity bet stake could return £299 for the Bobby Moore Fund.

There are no cash out suspensions on match odds with Betfair. Listen to TalkSPORT's Gameday Premier League coverage on Saturday to find out if they land the treble or cash out.