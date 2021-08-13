TalkSPORT Charity Bet Treble: Raising money for the Bobby Moore Fund
TalkSPORT and Betfair are raising money for the Bobby Moore Fund this season and for every Premier League Gameday Saturday, the team will be picking a charity bet treble.
"We could see a cagey opening day draw at Old Trafford."
This week, the TalkSPORT team have chosen...
Man United v Leeds: Back the draw @ 4.57/2
Manchester United have had a strong transfer window but it will take time for the new signings like Jadon Sancho to bed in. Leeds impressed last season and with their hard working style of football, we could see a cagey opening day draw.
Everton v Southampton: Everton win @ 2.01/1
Everton need to get off to a quick start under new manager Rafa Benitez. Expecting a new manager bounce and three points to open their season.
Norwich v Liverpool: Liverpool win @ 1.331/3
Liverpool will be delighted to welcome back some key players from injury. Namely Virgil van Dijk, who they missed massively last season. His potential return could propel the Reds to opening day victory against newly promoted Norwich.
The treble can be backed on the Sportsbook at 12.011/1, meaning the £50 charity bet stake could return £600 for the Bobby Moore Fund. There are no cash out suspensions on match odds with Betfair, listen to TalkSPORT's Gameday Premier League coverage tomorrow to find out if they land the treble or cash out.
