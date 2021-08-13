TalkSPORT Charity Bet Treble: Raising money for the Bobby Moore Fund

This week, the TalkSPORT team have chosen...

Manchester United have had a strong transfer window but it will take time for the new signings like Jadon Sancho to bed in. Leeds impressed last season and with their hard working style of football, we could see a cagey opening day draw.

Everton need to get off to a quick start under new manager Rafa Benitez. Expecting a new manager bounce and three points to open their season.

Liverpool will be delighted to welcome back some key players from injury. Namely Virgil van Dijk, who they missed massively last season. His potential return could propel the Reds to opening day victory against newly promoted Norwich.

