TalkSPORT Charity Bet: Back 40/1 treble to boost Bobby Moore Fund
TalkSPORT and Betfair are raising money for the Bobby Moore Fund this season and this weekend's charity bet is on a draw in the big early game, wins for Aston Villa and Liverpool...
Blues clash has draw written all over it
Chelsea v Man City
12:30
Live on BT Sport 1
The TalkSPORT verdict: It's the match of the weekend and arguably the game of the season so far. Expect a cagey affair. Chelsea have been scoring goals with Romelu Lukaku in the side, but also know how to set up defensively. While Guardiola's City are lacking a little bit of a clinical edge in front of goal without a recognised number nine in attack. This has draw written all over it.
Villa to win at Old Trafford
Manchester United v Aston Villa
12:30
The TalkSPORT verdict: This is the shock of the day. Villa stunned everyone last week in their 3-0 thrashing of Everton. While United have had a difficult period, losing in the Champions League and getting knocked out of the Carabao Cup. Expect their slump to continue and Dean Smith's side to capitalise.
Reds to overcome brave Bees
Brentford v Liverpool
17:30
Live on Live on Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League
The TalkSPORT verdict: Expect this to be tight, although Liverpool will eventually prevail. Jurgen Klopp's team have made a strong start to the season despite a lot of doubt at the start of the campaign. Brentford have impressed in their debut Premier League season. But playing the 2020 champions may just be a step too far for Thomas Frank's side.
The treble has been backed on the Sportsbook at 35/1, meaning the £50 charity bet stake could return £1,823 for the Bobby Moore Fund.
