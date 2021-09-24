TalkSPORT Charity Bet: Back 40/1 treble to boost Bobby Moore Fund

Blues clash has draw written all over it



Chelsea v Man City

12:30

Live on BT Sport 1

The TalkSPORT verdict: It's the match of the weekend and arguably the game of the season so far. Expect a cagey affair. Chelsea have been scoring goals with Romelu Lukaku in the side, but also know how to set up defensively. While Guardiola's City are lacking a little bit of a clinical edge in front of goal without a recognised number nine in attack. This has draw written all over it.

Villa to win at Old Trafford

Manchester United v Aston Villa

12:30

The TalkSPORT verdict: This is the shock of the day. Villa stunned everyone last week in their 3-0 thrashing of Everton. While United have had a difficult period, losing in the Champions League and getting knocked out of the Carabao Cup. Expect their slump to continue and Dean Smith's side to capitalise.

Reds to overcome brave Bees

Brentford v Liverpool

17:30

Live on Live on Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League

The TalkSPORT verdict: Expect this to be tight, although Liverpool will eventually prevail. Jurgen Klopp's team have made a strong start to the season despite a lot of doubt at the start of the campaign. Brentford have impressed in their debut Premier League season. But playing the 2020 champions may just be a step too far for Thomas Frank's side.

The treble has been backed on the Sportsbook at 35/1, meaning the £50 charity bet stake could return £1,823 for the Bobby Moore Fund.