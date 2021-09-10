TalkSPORT Charity Bet: A London treble to help boost Bobby Moore Fund
TalkSPORT and Betfair are raising money for the Bobby Moore Fund this season and this weekend's charity bet treble is on Spurs, Chelsea and Arsenal...
Let's get the full SP on where the £50 treble is going...
Crystal Palace v Tottenham (12:30)
Tottenham win
The TalkSPORT Verdict: Spurs have got off to a fantastic start under Nuno Espirito Santo. Three wins, three goals and three clean sheets. Expect them to maintain that run against a Palace side who have found goals hard to come by, and are yet to win in the Premier League this season.
Arsenal v Norwich (15:00)
Arsenal win
The TalkSPORT Verdict: This is a massive game for both Arsenal and Norwich. An unlikely bottom of the table clash that could have massive ramifications for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta if they fail to win. However, at home and with a point to prove you can see them grinding out a result when it matters most.
Chelsea v Aston Villa (17:30)
Chelsea win
The TalkSPORT Verdict: Chelsea look the real deal this season, especially after the signing of Romelu Lukaku. Despite dropping points at Anfield last time out, expect them to be too strong for an Aston Villa side who are struggling to hit the heights of last season.
The Betfair traders have boosted the treble from 11/4 to 10/3 - and you can back it on the Specials page, under 'Requested OddsBoosts.
No Cash Out Suspensions on Match Odds!
There are no Cash Out suspensions on Sportsbook match odds with Betfair. Listen to TalkSPORT's Gameday Premier League coverage on Saturday to find out if they land the treble or Cash Out...