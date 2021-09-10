TalkSPORT Charity Bet: A London treble to help boost Bobby Moore Fund

Let's get the full SP on where the £50 treble is going...

Tottenham win

The TalkSPORT Verdict: Spurs have got off to a fantastic start under Nuno Espirito Santo. Three wins, three goals and three clean sheets. Expect them to maintain that run against a Palace side who have found goals hard to come by, and are yet to win in the Premier League this season.

Arsenal win

The TalkSPORT Verdict: This is a massive game for both Arsenal and Norwich. An unlikely bottom of the table clash that could have massive ramifications for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta if they fail to win. However, at home and with a point to prove you can see them grinding out a result when it matters most.

Chelsea win

The TalkSPORT Verdict: Chelsea look the real deal this season, especially after the signing of Romelu Lukaku. Despite dropping points at Anfield last time out, expect them to be too strong for an Aston Villa side who are struggling to hit the heights of last season.

The Betfair traders have boosted the treble from 11/4 to 10/3 - and you can back it on the Specials page, under 'Requested OddsBoosts.