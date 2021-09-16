To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

TalkSPORT Charity Bet: A 9/2 treble to boost Bobby Moore Fund

  • Editor
  • 2:00 min read
Villa Park
The TalkSPORT team are backing Villa to win as part of this week's treble

TalkSPORT and Betfair are raising money for the Bobby Moore Fund this season and this weekend's charity bet treble is on Wolves, Liverpool and Aston Villa...

"We have a sneaky feeling Dean Smith's men will take all three points at Villa Park. Rafa Benitez's good run has to come to an end eventually."

Back Wolves to clip Bees' wings

Wolves v Brentford
Saturday, 12:30
Live on BT Sport

The TalkSPORT verdict: Wolves have had a so-so start to the season, but that win last week against Watford will give them confidence. Coupled with Brentford's first defeat of the season last week, you can expect the home side to take all three points.

No away day joy for Eagles

Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Saturday, 15:00

The TalkSPORT verdict:Despite Palace's thrashing of Spurs last week, expect this to only go one way at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp's men have made a strong start to the season and should continue their fine form this weekend.

Toffees to come unstuck at Villa

Aston Villa v Everton
Saturday, 17:30
Live on Sky Sports

The TalkSPORT verdict:This selection may be a surprise considering Everton's good form. But we have a sneaky feeling Dean Smith's men will take all three points at Villa Park. Rafa Benitez's good run has to come to an end eventually...

We have placed a £50 bet on the treble at 5.59, returning £279 to the Bobby Moore Fund if it lands

