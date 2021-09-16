TalkSPORT Charity Bet: A 9/2 treble to boost Bobby Moore Fund
TalkSPORT and Betfair are raising money for the Bobby Moore Fund this season and this weekend's charity bet treble is on Wolves, Liverpool and Aston Villa...
Back Wolves to clip Bees' wings
Wolves v Brentford
Saturday, 12:30
Live on BT Sport
The TalkSPORT verdict: Wolves have had a so-so start to the season, but that win last week against Watford will give them confidence. Coupled with Brentford's first defeat of the season last week, you can expect the home side to take all three points.
No away day joy for Eagles
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Saturday, 15:00
The TalkSPORT verdict:Despite Palace's thrashing of Spurs last week, expect this to only go one way at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp's men have made a strong start to the season and should continue their fine form this weekend.
Toffees to come unstuck at Villa
Aston Villa v Everton
Saturday, 17:30
Live on Sky Sports
The TalkSPORT verdict:This selection may be a surprise considering Everton's good form. But we have a sneaky feeling Dean Smith's men will take all three points at Villa Park. Rafa Benitez's good run has to come to an end eventually...
We have placed a £50 bet on the treble at 5.59, returning £279 to the Bobby Moore Fund if it lands
