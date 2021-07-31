Sunday Sports Multiple: A Texas draw the headline in a 26/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Austin FC to draw with Colorado Rapids at 23/10

MLS expansion franchise Austin FC kicked off July in style with an eye-catching 4-1 win over the Portland Timbers, but that has proven to be a false dawn and two subsequent defeats have left them rock bottom of the Western Conference.

Based on the last round of fixtures, this fixture could present them with an opportunity to pick up a much-needed win. Colorado put in a sloppy display against Real Salt Lake last weekend, conceding twice in the first half an hour and they have now let in three in each of their last two road games.

Those performances, however, have been uncharacteristic of a normally sound defensive unit, and the Rapids have shown a commendable ability to bounce back after a poor performance, so I am backing them to earn a point on Sunday.

Bet 2: Back Dakota Gold to win the Queensferry Stakes at 11/10

The pick of Chester's Sunday meeting is this six furlong Listed event in which Dakota Gold from the Michael Dods stable could take all the beating.

The seven-year-old finished fifth in a similar race earlier this month, but was badly hampered in that race, and more can be expected here, given that he has done most of his winning on good or softer ground from August onwards.

He will face some stiff competition from last year's winner Judicial and improving handicapper Black Friday, but on these terms, Dakota Gold has plenty in hand on his rivals and looks a solid bet to land the prize.

Bet 3: Back Vancouver Whitecaps to draw with Minnesota United at 3/1

Both sides go into this game in good form and despite their eight-point advantage in the MLS Western Conference table, Minnesota United will have to work hard to get something out of their trip across the border this weekend.

The Whitecaps endured a miserable start to their campaign, but they have been steadily improving in recent weeks, recording just one defeat in their last six, a run that has included four battling draws and an impressive victory over LA Galaxy.

Minnesota's run of form has been even more impressive, with just one defeat in their last nine, but they haven't been as effective on the road as they are at Allianz Field and I think the home side can earn another battling point here.

Total Odds for this multiple: 26/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



