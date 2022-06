LAFC are now three games unbeaten in MLS, after a late equaliser against Seattle last weekend, and they have a narrow lead at the head of the Western Conference, having recovered from a mini-slump a few weeks ago.

Key to that revival and to their status as the MLS leading team is their home form. Steven Cherundolo's team have lost only once at the Banc of California Stadium so far this season, and they've also fired in 30 goals; more than any other MLS side.

Sunday's visitors are playoff contenders themselves and had been in good form away from home, winning their first five on the road, but their performances have slipped since then. The Red Bulls have earned only one point from their last three games outside New York and I think they will return empty-handed from this trip west.

The Pretty Polly Stakes is one of the highlights of the Irish flat racing season and Sunday's renewal features a number of high-class contenders.

The O'Brien family has won seven of the last 15 editions, although this is also a race that English trainers have enjoyed success in over the years, and Dreamloper from the Ed Walker stable looks the most promising of the raiders.

Her victories in the Dahlia Stakes and the Prix d'Ispahan were career-best efforts, but the forecast rain will not be in her favour, so La Petite Coco could be a better option. Her last win came over course and distance in the Group Two Blandford Stakes and she could yet have more improvement in her.

It's a rematch of last year's Eastern Conference final and is likely to be just as tight given that both teams have continued where they left off in 2021.

NYCFC prevailed in that game, thanks to a winner two minutes from time by Talles Magno, but Union had their revenge at Yankee Stadium in March, winning 2-0 to hand the New Yorkers their second defeat of the new season.

The reigning champions have improved since then and are top in the East, but Philadelphia are only a point behind and will relish this chance to overtake their rivals. There seems to be little to choose between the two sides, but given that seven of Union's last eight games have ended in draws, a point apiece seems a good bet.

Total Odds for this ACCA: 20/1 Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.