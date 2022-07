The reigning MLS Cup holders have endured a mini-slump, picking up only one point from their last three games, but Sunday's fixture offers a great chance to get back on track against struggling Atlanta.

Defeat against the New York Red Bulls in Newark on Thursday night extended Atlanta's run of away losses to seven and leaves them fourth from bottom in the Eastern Conference, five points short of the play-offs.

Lapses in defensive concentration appear to be the main problem for Atlanta, who conceded two goals in the last seven minutes against the Red Bulls, and they look vulnerable to a NYCFC side that has been scoring at close to two goals per game.

On a quiet day of flat racing, the pick of the action is at Chelmsford, which hosts this Listed contest for fillies run over seven furlongs.

Soft Whisper has the highest official rating in the field and she achieved a lifetime best when winning a handicap at Ascot in May, but this trip looks a little short for her, while Bounce The Blues is not certain to appreciate the surface.

In an open-looking contest, Internationalangel could be the answer. She has progressed impressively in 2022 and earned a solid second at this level on her last run. Seven furlongs on the Polytrack is no problem for her and she can improve again to win this one.

Philadelphia Union have the chance to return to the top of the Eastern Conference on Sunday, but they are facing improving opponents in what is likely to be a tight game.

Columbus have gone four games unbeaten, picking up wins over Toronto and Atlanta in the process, and have tightened up considerably in defence, conceding only three goals across that four-game spell.

Philadelphia can also boast an impressive defence, in fact they've only lost twice in 16 games this season. Eight of those matches have finished as draws, however, and that looks the most likely outcome between two old Conference rivals.

Total Odds for this ACCA: 23/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.