Such is the rivalry between Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp that we can expect both managers to take this contest seriously, but Manchester City have the edge.

Erling Haaland may feature here but even if Guardiola chooses not to start his big summer signing, City are strong enough to win this, particularly given that first choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker will not be available for the Reds.

It's worth noting that Liverpool have been a little hit and miss in their friendly games so far, losing two out of four, including a 4-0 defeat to Manchester United in Bangkok. They've also lost both of the Community Shield games they have played under Klopp and I think they leave Wembley empty handed again on Sunday.

There's only one flat card in the UK this weekend, but Chester's weekend fixture features some interesting contests, including this conditions race for two-year-olds.

Priors Dell has won back to back novice events and will have plenty of support in this race as will Cold Case, the winner of a good maiden event at York last time, but Rogue Spirit could be the answer here.

The Dark Angel gelding was last seen running with credit in the ultra-competitive Newbury Super Sprint where he finished third in a big field. Prior to that he had shown plenty of pace in novice events at Wolverhampton and Beverley and he should be suited by the unique challenge of the Chester track.

After four years in League One, Sunderland are back in the Championship and although they've been handed a potentially tricky opener, I'm expecting them to deliver three points in front of their home crowd.

Coventry overperformed last season in finishing twelfth in the second tier, but their squad remains thin and the way they ended the season, winning only three of their last fourteen games is a major concern.

By contrast, Sunderland hit top form in the second half of their 2021/22 season, losing only once in the league from mid-February onwards once Alex Neil took over and they will be keen to start strong this time.

