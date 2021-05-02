Sunday Football Tips: Sassuolo can corner the market

Sassuolo v Atalanta

Sunday 2 May 14:00 BST kick-off

Thanks to Blackburn for giving us a Saturday winner, now on to Sunday to finish off the week on a high note.

Sassuolo v Atalanta is our game of choice on Sunday and it should be a belter between two sides in decent form both chasing their own different European aims.

The hosts have won four on the spin, including a huge win at AC Milan, as they chase a top six spot, while Atalanta are chasing their first ever top-two finish behind Inter.

Visiting Atalanta are massive favourites for this one, but won't have it their own way at all due to the form of Sassuolo, and the game looks to have goals written all over it.

Sassuolo lead the league in terms of both teams to score with 24 of their 33 games seeing goals at both ends - with Atalanta not too far behind with 21 games themsevles.

Both teams to score here is a restrictive 1.51/2 here as a result.

Atalanta are the top scorers in Serie A and have averaged over 2.5 goals per game on their current seven-game unbeaten run, while they've loved facing Sassuolo over the last few years.

They've won the last eight match-ups on the spin in all competitions, and have been particularly prolific over their last six wins, scoring 25 goals.

With most odds on goals again a bit skinny though, we're making a move to the corners market, with both sides among the top seven for earning corners in the league.

Over 10.5 corners weighs in at 2.26/5 and that bet has landed in five of the last eight for Atalanta and four of eight for Sassuolo.

While that was on the shortlist, there could be a touch more value in the corner lines for hosts Sassuolo, who have had 184 corner kicks this season at 5.58 per game.

Over 4.5 corners for them on Sunday is 2.4 7/5 and has paid off in five of their last eight, but tantalisingly on all five of those occasions they've also gone over the 5.5 corner mark.

Sassuolo to have over 5.5 corners against Atalanta is 4.03/1.

At home they've gone over 5.5 corners in four of the last eight, while recording exactly five two further times, so for a Sunday wager we're going for the longer odds to finish the week of strong.

