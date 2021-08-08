Sunday Football Tips: Lille win to nil the way to go at Metz

Metz v Lille

Sunday 8 August 16:00 BST kick-off

Live on BT Sport 1

Lille start the defence of their Ligue 1 crown away at Metz, but that may be just how they like it given they were the best away side in the division last season.

Les Dogues' form on the road was a major reason behind their surprise title victory, with their 14 wins, four draws and just one defeat on their travels helping to upset PSG.

Title-winning manager Christophe Galtier has gone and been replaced by Jocelyn Gourvennec - a low-key appointment for the French champions.

He'll hope to keep the same method of success though, with Lille losing just three times last season and conceding just 23 goals - both of those records were the best in the league.

Metz finished 10th last season, their best result for over 20 years, but it could have been better but for just one win in their last 11 games seeing them limp over the line.

The Stade Municipal Saint-Symphorien has hardly been a fortress for them either, with Metz enduring a winless eight-game run at home (D2 L6) to close out last season - meaning they've not tasted a home victory since January!

That, combined with a poor recent record against Lille which has seen them score just once in the last five winless meetings (D1 L4) means it'll be a tough start for the hosts.

It should also mean a winning start to Lille's title defence, and they're big 1.84/5 favourites to do so.

Lille's pre-season had been looking a little dodgy but their 1-0 win over PSG in the French Super Cup was a classic Lille performance - and you'd expect more of the same here as they open up their title defence.

With eight wins from their last 10 trips to Metz, we're backing Lille to chalk up another three points, and as far as stats go the Lille win to nil looks the way to go.

Not only have they just beaten PSG by their preferred method, but they've claimed wins to nil a remarkable six times in the last 10 visits - including in the last two.

Collecting wins and clean sheets has become a habit for Lille at Metz - and that's more than enough consistent numbers for us to pull the trigger here.