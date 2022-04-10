Sunday Football Tips: Dembele to spark Barca again

Xavi is really showing signs of turning Barcelona around, and they'll fancy continuing their 14-game unbeaten league run when they visit struggling Levante on Sunday.

Barca do have a crunch Europa League tie coming up in the week so Xavi may make a few changes against second-bottom Levante - who have won just four games all season.

Levante did win their last home game though against high-flying Villarreal, and two out of three, and Barca have no real breathing room in the top four race even though they have games in hand.

Barca have been particularly good away from home in La Liga, after that incredible 4-0 victory at Real Madrid made it three straight league away trips scoring two goals or more.

That clean sheet at the Bernabeu was one of just three they've managed in10 away games though - and they've conceded 13 in five trips to Levante, who have only lost one of four home games against Barca.

So there's a history of plenty of goals when these two meet in Levante - with the last four league meetings ending 3-3, 3-1, 0-5 and 5-4.

Although selection is a bit of a question, Ousmane Dembele came off the bench against Eintracht Frankfurt during the week, so could return to the starting line-up here and is in great form.

Dembele has piled up an incredible eight assists in his last six league outings - also adding one goal - and has been a massive creative spark for Xavi's side.

With form like that then the OddsBoost on the Sportsbook of 4.03/1 for Dembele to add another assist warrants your attention - especially with the history for goals this fixture has.