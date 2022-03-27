Sunday Football Tips: Cash in on Kerr in Chelsea re-run

English FA Women's Super League 1: Leicester City (W) v Chelsea (W) (Match Odds)Show Hide
Sunday 27 March, 3.00pm
After a midweek Chelsea postponement, our props column is sticking with Sam Kerr to send the Blues top of the WSL with a win over Leicester...
"Sam Kerr has been Chelsea's most prolific striker this season and Leicester are struggling to keep clean sheets.Back Sam Kerr 2+ goals & Chelsea to beat Leicester to nil @ 4.77/2
Leicester v Chelsea
Sunday 27 March, 15:00 kick-off
Live on Sky Sports
Right, let's try this one again, and take a look at Chelsea's second chance to go to the top of the Women's Super League in a week.
We fancied them to beat Spurs before their game was called off due to a Covid outbreak, and now Chelsea face an easier task against struggling Leicester.
We talked about levels within the women's game, and the top four here are a cut above the rest by an enormous margin - with an even greater distance between them and the bottom sides.
Leicester being 30/1 for a home win here tells its own story, and it should be a fill your boots job for Emma Hayes' side against a team that's conceded an average of two goals a game this season.
With Arsenal's north London derby game also called off due to Covid, Chelsea can go top for the first time this season with a fully expected victory.
Chelsea's stars have had a bit of extra rest ahead of this game and there's no reason not to expect the same result we backed in the postponed Spurs game - namely a comfortable Chelsea victory to nil.
Leicester have only scored 14 in 17 league games and conceded the second-most goals in the league, so Australian striker Sam Kerr should still be able to bang in a few goals.
She's a shorter price than she was against Spurs to score twice, but more likely to come in given Leicester's defensive record.
A comprehensive Chelsea win sparked by Kerr still seems the order of the day.
Staked: 212pts
Returned: 256.98pts
P/L: +44.98pts
