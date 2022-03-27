Sunday Football Tips: Cash in on Kerr in Chelsea re-run

Leicester v Chelsea

Sunday 27 March, 15:00 kick-off

Live on Sky Sports

Right, let's try this one again, and take a look at Chelsea's second chance to go to the top of the Women's Super League in a week.

We fancied them to beat Spurs before their game was called off due to a Covid outbreak, and now Chelsea face an easier task against struggling Leicester.

We talked about levels within the women's game, and the top four here are a cut above the rest by an enormous margin - with an even greater distance between them and the bottom sides.

Leicester being 30/1 for a home win here tells its own story, and it should be a fill your boots job for Emma Hayes' side against a team that's conceded an average of two goals a game this season.

With Arsenal's north London derby game also called off due to Covid, Chelsea can go top for the first time this season with a fully expected victory.

Chelsea's stars have had a bit of extra rest ahead of this game and there's no reason not to expect the same result we backed in the postponed Spurs game - namely a comfortable Chelsea victory to nil.

Leicester have only scored 14 in 17 league games and conceded the second-most goals in the league, so Australian striker Sam Kerr should still be able to bang in a few goals.

She's a shorter price than she was against Spurs to score twice, but more likely to come in given Leicester's defensive record.

A comprehensive Chelsea win sparked by Kerr still seems the order of the day.