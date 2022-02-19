Sunday Football Cheat Sheet: Man Unted at Leeds and big European clubs in action

Leeds v Manchester United: Red Devils to relish Roses rivalry



Leeds v Manchester United

Sunday, 14:00

Live on Sky Sports

Leeds welcome bitter rivals Manchester United to Elland Road for a fascinating Super Sunday match-up. Mark O'Haire previews the Premier League encounter.

Mark says: "Leeds' unreliable rearguard is a concern for any underdog backer on Sunday. Marcelo Bielsa's boys boast the second-worst defensive record in the division, and have conceded 26 goals in nine Premier League matches since their last top-flight shutout in November.

"Eight of those recent nine outings have produced profitable Over 2.5 Goals 1.695/7 punts.

"Manchester United haven't been at their most fluent or clinical best under Ralf Rangnick but the Red Devils have displayed an ability to accumulate points.

"The guests have been beaten just twice in 31 away days since the start of last season and look reasonable 2.0811/10 shots on the Bet Builder to beat Leeds on Super Sunday in a match featuring Over 1.5 Goals."

Bundesliga xG Tips: Bayern to bounce back in Gameweek 23

Bayern Munich v Greuther Fürth

Sunday, 14:30

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Using Expected Goals (xG) data from Infogol, Tom Victor provides Bundesliga scoreline predictions ahead of a top v bottom clash, plus the rest of Sunday's games.

Tom says: "You're unlikely to see a higher chance of victory this weekend than the 91% offered to Bayern by Infogol's model, but that is what top vs bottom in the Bundesliga looks like right now.

"While the visitors may have some encouragement after winning last weekend while their opponents lost, the champions don't tend to lose two league games on the spin and can point to a frightening 2.89 xGF average at the Allianz Arena."

La Liga Tips: Barca may have to settle for another point

Valencia v Barcelona

Sunday, 15:15

Live on La Liga TV and Betfair Live Video

Barcelona's quest to finish in the top four continues with an away match against Valencia on Sunday, but Dan Fitch believes they'll have to settle for a point.

Dan says: "That draw with Espanyol left Barcelona in fourth place in La Liga. Despite having had such a turbulent season, Barca have only lost four times in the league, with only Real Madrid and Sevilla registering less losses. They are now unbeaten in eight La Liga games (W4 D4).

"Valencia are without a win in six league games (D2 L4), but they are tough to beat at home. They've only lost one of their last nine La Liga matches at the Mestella (W2 D6) and Barcelona might have to settle for another point."

Wolves v Leicester City: Fragile Foxes will give us some fun

Wolves v Leicester

Sunday, 16:30

Live on Sky Sports

Leicester City are still having defensive issues, but Kevin Hatchard thinks they can at least score at Molineux.

Kev says: Wolves have momentum, having won four of their last five Premier League matches, but their home form is putting off recommending them at 2.35/4 in the Match Odds market.

"Lage's men have only won one of their last five PL games at Molineux, and they have failed to score in four of those.

"Instead, I'll back both teams to score at 1.910/11 on the Exchange. That has paid out in 23 of the Foxes' last 30 games, and the Infogol Expected Goals figures show that Wolves' PL matches should've featured 59.5 goals this term (yes, I know you can't have half a goal) as opposed to the actual figure of 38."

Ligue 1 Betting: Marseille and Rennes the best bets on Sunday

Marseille vs Clermont

Sunday, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 3 and Betfair Live Video

James Eastham looks at the odds and picks out the three top bets across the fixtures taking place in France's top flight on Sunday, including Marseille's home game against Clermont.

James says: "Without always playing well, Marseille have run up W6-D2-L2 form figures across all competitions in 2022.

"Against sides that, like Clermont, are currently in the bottom six in the Ligue 1 standings, Marseille's record is a better W6-D2-L0. Such stats point strongly towards a home win this weekend.

"Clermont ought to put up little resistance. Against top-six sides, the promoted outfit are W2-D0-L6. Among those six away defeats are 4-0 thrashings at PSG and Monaco, and a 6-0 loss at Rennes."